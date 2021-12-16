Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series to Feature the Work of Emerging Writers

Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, will feature a panel of emerging writers on Friday, December 17th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The December 2021 edition will be presenting new musical theatre works by Justin Payne, Dylan Schifrin, and Joe Bador, and will be hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free, and will stay online permanently. For more information and to RSVP, go to Tin Pan Alley 2's website.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Each 45-minute concert has a specific theme and features three emerging musical theatre writers (or songwriting teams). They will each present three pre-recorded song performance videos, and have a conversation with the hosts to share their creative process.

Justin Payne and Dylan Schifrin will each present three songs that they wrote both music and lyrics for, while Joe Badore will bring in two composers, Bela Kawalec and Brooke Trumm, for this concert. Guest performers include Dani Cleveland, Bela Kawalec, Hayden Kharrazi, Kay Sibal, Dani Weiner, and Heather Youmans.

Justin Payne, native of Omaha Nebraska has been in some form of music since he was a kid. Whether it was gospel, opera, or Broadway singing was his passion. Currently Justin has written four musicals and two are in development. He's enjoyed singing on stages in the US, Italy, and China. He hopes to one day have successful Broadway runs of his shows.

Dylan Schifrin (he/him) is a writer and composer/lyricist based equally in New York City and Los Angeles. He is a Yale University graduate with a B.A. in Musical Theater Composition through the Shen Curriculum for Musical Theater. His work has been distinguished by the Blank Theatre Company, the California Playwrights Project, the National YoungArts Foundation (Finalist in Playwriting), ASCAP, The Foundation for New American Musicals, New Musicals Inc. (2021 New Voices Project Finalist), and Stage 32. He is a six-time published author at YouthPLAYS, through which his work has been licensed and performed throughout the U.S., Europe, and Australia. At Yale, Dylan served music directing roles for productions of undergraduate musicals, including the first ever collegiate production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and his original thesis musical, Y2K: A Survivalist Musical. He also sang in and arranged for the Yale Spizzwinks(?) a cappella group. Dylan is currently a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Librettists Workshop and the IAMA Theatre Company Under 30 Playwrights Lab. He is an in-house songwriter at the YouTube/TikTok production company Pixel Playhouse, and he works as a music assistant on an upcoming musical TV series at Hulu.

After performing the entirety of Schubert's Die schöne Müllerin from memory as his degree recital at The College of Saint Rose, Connecticut native Joe Badore furthered his love of storytelling as part of NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. There, he joined forces with composer and Sound Wizard, Nori Hung, to develop together their thesis musical, "Leonardo: Dreams of Flight". Badore wrote the lyrics for "THE VACATION", a ten minute musical featured on Season 1 of The Latest Draft Podcast, and wrote the lyrics and co-wrote the book for "THE MAGNOLIA", a twenty minute musical. He is also currently in progress on writing music and lyrics for a song cycle entitled Erikson, revolving around Erik Erikson's eight stages of psychosocial development.