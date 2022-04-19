TikTok Star Dandy to Debut DANDY & FRIENDS at The Green Room 42
This show will include special TikTok friends Vincent Ward, Dylan Adler, and Monster Insight!
Dandy (Ryan Leslie Fisher) and his famed Lavender Society has finally made its way to NYC. Ryan Leslie Fisher, or Dandy as he goes by on TikTok and other social media platforms, is making his New York City debut in Dandy and Friends on April 23rd, 2022 at The Green Room 42 at 9:30pm. Live streaming available. This comedy romp, one-man-show of improv, song, and audience participation will include special TikTok friends Vincent Ward, Dylan Adler, and Monster Insight!
Who is Dandy, you ask? Dandy was born Paisley Preston Price to one of the wealthiest families in the British aristocracy. He was cast from society once his secret homosexual relationship with a French prince was exposed. Inspired by the opulence of Versailles and bawdiness of the Moulin Rouge, Dandy was forced to leave his life of leisure behind becoming a traveling entertainer. Along the way Dandy was arrested many times for his homosexuality, so in revolt he founded a secret society of queers, which he affectionately calls "The Lavender Society". Dandy has dedicated his life to spreading frivolity, fun, flamboyance and festivities. If you've read this far - you are gay. Hello, Dahling!
Based out of Vancouver, Ryan Leslie Fisher created Dandy as a mere means to entertain himself during the last two years of PandiLand. To no one's surprise but his own, Dandy's antics, etiquette lessons, and gems of wisdom took off. That is not to say his three-foot pastel wig, full face of French Imperial make-up, and shiny silken suits were not also a draw. You may recognize Ryan Leslie Fisher from his work on American Horror Story (FX), The Midnight Club (Netflix), The Mentalist (CBS), Demonhuntr (HereTV), or perhaps his trailblazing, queer, award winning sketch comedy series Enemies of Dorothy as seen on HereTV. He is currently an artist in residency with the Massey Theatre in Vancouver, BC.