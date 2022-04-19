TikTok Star Dandy to Debut DANDY & FRIENDS at The Green Room 42

Throughout the evening one may expect Dandy to burst into song, offer etiquette lessons, or even interview a member of the secret society who may or may not be sitting in the audience. His words of wisdom concerning the latest fashions, music, and homosexual behaviors in society will keep you buckled over in your seat the entire evening. It's what brought his TikTok following of Lavender Society members to nearly 450k!

Who is Dandy, you ask? Dandy was born Paisley Preston Price to one of the wealthiest families in the British aristocracy. He was cast from society once his secret homosexual relationship with a French prince was exposed. Inspired by the opulence of Versailles and bawdiness of the Moulin Rouge, Dandy was forced to leave his life of leisure behind becoming a traveling entertainer. Along the way Dandy was arrested many times for his homosexuality, so in revolt he founded a secret society of queers, which he affectionately calls "The Lavender Society". Dandy has dedicated his life to spreading frivolity, fun, flamboyance and festivities. If you've read this far - you are gay. Hello, Dahling!