TikTok Sensation Broadway Barbara Returns To The Bourbon Room Hollywood This Spring

Barbara over-shares her way through a whirlwind tour of her life and career, with ribald show biz tales and comedic interpretations of classic Broadway tunes.

Mar. 29, 2023  

BROADWAY BARBARA returns for her MONTHLY RESIDENCY at the iconic Bourbon Room Hollywood, Tuesday, April 4th, and Tuesday, May 9th at 8 PM pst.

Don't miss your last 2 chances to catch the Broadway Legend herself!

This definitive BARBARA DIXON experience is packed to the gills with songs, stories, and a Fosse dance move or two. You won't believe your eyes (or ears) as Barbara over-shares her way through a whirlwind tour of her life and career, with ribald show biz tales and comedic interpretations of classic Broadway tunes.

Throughout the past year, the irrepressible Barbara added thousands of followers to her Instagram and TikTok accounts and now returns to the stage for an unforgettable night!

Presented by BROADWAY @ THE - LA's hottest new musical series. Produced by B@T Producing Artistic Director, Marisa Matthews (ROCK OF AGES Hollywood, BAZ: Star Crossed Love), Leah Sprecher (42nd STREET, HAPPY DAYS, RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, Black-ish), and Tianna Cohen (SOUND OF MUSIC La Mirada). With Music Direction by Benet Braun (Current Music Director for THE GROUNDLINGS, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN La Mirada, CABARET Tour), Benny Lipson (Bass) & David Lamoureux (Drums).

Featuring Choreography by Dylan Smith (FAIRLY ODD PARENTS, A CHORUS LINE) and additional choreography and dancing by: Mark Reis (Broadway's FOSSE, CHICAGO, THE PROM). Dancers: Chuck Saculla (JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, AIDA), Scott Spraags (NEWSIES, LITTLE MERMAID), and Kevin Stea (Performances with MADONNA, MICHAEL JACKSON, LADY GAGA ).

Tickets are $25-$45. STREAMING & In-Person Tickets Available. GET TIX HERE! The show starts at 7:30 PM / Doors open at 6:00 PM. www.BroadwayAtThe.com || www.broadwaybarbara.com

Come early for GET HAPPY HOUR in the front Cocktail Lounge from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. then, immediately following the show mingle with the legend, BROADWAY BARBARA herself!

Happening only at LA's premiere new Hollywood hangout, The Bourbon Room Hollywood - an 8,000 square-foot bar and nightlife lounge connected to a 250-seat theater featuring a full-service menu of fine dining, craft cocktails, and wines, decked out from floor to ceiling in glamorous rock n' roll style.

B@T's MISSION is to preserve the caliber of a Broadway cabaret and inject it into the glamorous LA theater scene while providing a safe and celebratory performance space where celebrities and up-and-coming artists share their sensational vocal abilities, connect with their creative community, and indulge in a shared theatrical experience. Your new musical theater home - where OPPORTUNITY meets COMMUNITY! Happening only at LA's premiere new Hollywood hangout, The Bourbon Room Hollywood. www.BroadwayAtThe.com

Located on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, theater, and dining to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. The menu is curated by Chef Frankie Guerrero and features upscale comfort and bar food, craft cocktails, and fine wine. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room hosts live performances of all genres in the main theater and offers an intimate, speakeasy cocktail lounge and restaurant for cocktails or a bite before or after a show.

The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. Hours of operation vary depending on the shows. The Cocktail Lounge and Restaurant is open weekdays from 5:00 PM until 11:00 PM and 5:00-2:00 AM on weekends.

For more information, visit bourbonroomhollywood.com or www.broadwayatthe.com.




