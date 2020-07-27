Thirsty Thursday Presents DON'T RAIN ON MY PARADE

Thirsty Thursday is a Thursday Night Party thrown once a month in the Cabaret Community by Nora Lyn Kennedy! Nora Lyn is a Female Actor/Writer/Producer, who is empowered to use her creative skills and knowledge from producing her own work, to create opportunities for others.

Thirsty Thursday started off as an evening to showcase Nora Lyn's friends and influences, and has grown into an evening for artists to take new chances, showcase new work, and support those in the industry.

This month they are gathering singers from across the country to create some joy in this bleak world! The past few weeks, if not months have been a tough time for a lot of people, and they are going to come together to say 'Hey! I resonate with all the feels of what's happening, but also YOU CAN'T RAIN ON MY PARADE!' Come sing and dance along at home on July 30th!

They will be taking donations for The Actor's Fund as well as The Go Fund me for Elijah McClain. Subscribe to @Noralynkennedy on YouTube and Facebook to get notified when they go Live!

You can Donate Directly to the Actor's Fund at actorsfund.org/donate and to Elijah McClain at https://gf.me/u/x5g5vw.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You