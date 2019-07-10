The Ya Sisters Present MAKE INVISIBLE VISIBLE

Broadway's Maya Jade Frank alongside her sister Alessandra Tehya Frank have partnered with Laura Luc's KOTA Productions, Janine Molinari's Dance Molinari, Joshua Turchin of The Early Night Show, Photographer Amanda Delgadillo, and Director of Videography Lexi Underwood, to present campaign Make Invisible Visible. Everyone lives with something or knows someone going through something that is not always seen.

#MakeInvisibleVisible launched in May to bring awareness and raise funds for invisible illnesses beginning in New York City and Los Angeles. Invisible illnesses include but aren't limited to Lyme, Celiac, Crohn's, Mental Illness & Suicide Prevention, CF, MS, and Asthma.

Some of their friends from Broadway involved from the campaign include Gianna LePera, Jeremy Hays, Maria May, Kirrilee Berger, Chasten Harmon, Sway Bhatia, Zoe Considine, Bea Tulchin, Emerson Steele, Analise Scarpaci, Jaidyn Young, Grace Capeless, and Mary Stewart Sullivan.

Their positive words on invisible illness and awareness speak loudly about what they want others to understand when speaking about invisible illnesses, how you're not alone, and how to be there as a support system when someone you know is going through something.

Contact them through theyasisters.com to get involved, we are working on many more events and would love to include more of the Broadway community.





