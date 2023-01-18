The Work of Nicky Phillips To Be Featured In WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOL 5 at 54 Below

The work of Nicky Phillips will be featured in Women Of The Wings Volume 5, March 4th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.

Nicky Phillips is an award-winning composer and lyricist. She is currently a member of the BMI-Lehman Engel Advanced Musical Theatre Workshop where she was awarded the Jean Banks Award for outstanding achievement in Musical Theatre. An alumnus of the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, Nicky was mentored by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Craig Carnelia. Her work has been showcased at Lincoln Center, 54 Below, Don't Tell Mama, The Laurie Beechman Theatre and The New York Theatre Barn. Selected musical works include: In Between (available for licensing); The Last Party (Toronto Fringe Festival); The Curious Journey (ASCAP Stephen Schwartz Workshop, Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals, CMTP); Stagefright (Prospect Theatre Musical Theatre Lab); In Flanders Fields (Smile Theatre, Lunchbox Theatre, Betty Mitchell nomination). Nicky is proud to have two songs featured on the Wellsongs Project CD, available for purchase through Broadway Records. Most recently, Nicky has released a musical theatre songbook entitled The Tweens 'N Teens Songbook, New Musical Theatre Songs for the Young (ish) Performer, written with collaborator Sarah Ziegler. Nicky is a proud member of ASCAP and has been awarded multiple ASCAP Plus Awards. She is currently writing songs for Vida The Vet, a new animated TV show being released in 2023! www.nickyphillips.com

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Previously announced writers and performers include G. Victoria Campbell, Chloe Geller, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Hayley Goldenbeg, and Carissa Navarra. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

