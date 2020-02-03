The Triad Theatre Will Celebrate Black History Month With THE BLACK BROADWAY BRUNCH

On Sunday February 23rd at 2:00PM, the Triad Theatre will commemorate Black History Month with the premiere of, "THE BLACK BROADWAY BRUNCH". The Brunch is a cabaret experience spanning Black Musical Theatre history from the 60's to the 2010's - from HALLELUJAH BABY to HAMILTON. Serving up soul-stirring performances over a soul food brunch, this cabaret will celebrate the legacies of black musical theatre performers and the shows that made them.

The kickoff brunch features a roster of fabulous Broadway vocalists, Brandon Michael Nase (Cats), Kianee Truvillion (Spamilton), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), Nia Soyemi (Hairspray), Asha Hirsi, Paul Trenier and many more. With musical direction and accompaniment by Immanuel Houston (Forbidden Broadway: Next Generation), The Black Broadway Brunch will be an afternoon, you don't want to miss!

This cabaret also functions as the inaugural event of The Original Black Cabaret Society, a production team that will assist black musical theatre performers in developing their own cabarets, while also creating original cabarets and productions. Join us for an exuberant celebration of black musical theatre! Tickets are $12 online and $15 day of, your ticket price does include the food, and please note the Triad's two drink minimum! You can get your tickets at the link below -

http://www.triadnyc.com/event/91c274aa1ce0fc97cb6adb0977356b7a





