The Swingaroos Are SINGIN', SWINGIN', AND SALUTING OUR VETERANS

With 1940's-style arrangements and a splash of technicolor, The Swingaroos lend a spirited voice to the most-cherished songs and personalities of Broadway, Hollywood, and the swing-era Bandstand. This musical timewarp overflows with hits by the Gershwins, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, Kander & Ebb & more.

Featuring "sizzling", award-winning vocals by Kim Hawkey and Broadway-worthy arrangements from Assaf Gleizner (The Office! Musical Parody, Friends! The Musical Parody), this group is "awesome in every way" (Talkin' Broadway).

The Swingaroos - "Singin' Swingin' and Saluting our Veterans" FREE ADMISSION FOR VETERANS, MILITARY PERSONNEL, POLICE, FIRE and B'WAY EMPLOYEES Monday, November 11th at 8:30 pm | One Show Only At The Iridium, 1650 Broadway, New York, NY 10019 www.theiridium.com

Tickets available here: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/the-swingaroos-singin-swingin-and-iridium-tickets/10044165





