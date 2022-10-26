The Skivvies Return to Joe's Pub in November
Guest performers include Emma Degerstedt, Antwayne Hopper, Rosé, Max Clayton, Jelani Remy, Armando Gutierrez, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, and Joao Santos!
The Skivvies are returning to Joe's Pub next month!
The performance is set for November 7. Guest performers include Emma Degerstedt, Antwayne Hopper, Rosé, Max Clayton, Jelani Remy, Armando Gutierrez, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, and Joao Santos!
The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin" and the Wall Street Journal says they're "smart, sophisticated...ingenious."
Pricing: $35
There is a 2 drink or $12 food minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.
Doors Open: 9PM
For last-minute tickets, please visit our Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sale right before the show begins.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205550®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Fs%2Fthe-skivvies-fall%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Tisch New Theatre takes The Cutting Room stage with 'Spring Awakening: In Concert'' on November 10th at 7:30 pm. It is directed by Natalie Collat, music directed by Tess DerManouelian and Chelsea Melnick, choreographed by Andrew Fitzpatrick and Alyssa Villareal, and produced by Sasha R. Cohen.
THE SONGS OF RANKIN/BASS is Coming to 54 Below for One Night Only
October 25, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Rainbow Sun Productions in The Songs of Rankin/Bass on Friday, November 25, 2022. Rainbow Sun Productions invites you to kick-off your holiday season at Broadway’s Supper Club, 54 Below, as they take you on a musical journey through the songs featured in the Rankin/Bass holiday specials!
Lennie Watts, Stan Zimmerman, Bernard Dotson & More to Lead First All-Male VILLAIN: DEBLANKS
October 25, 2022
NYC's favorite monthly fill-in-the-blanks comedy has announced its first-ever all-male cast: 7pm, Thursday, November 17. The stellar pack of fellas will star the clever & quirky David Dean Bottrell (Modern Family, Boston Legal), Broadway song & dance man Bernard Dotson (Paradise Square, Chicago), and more.
Fairlee Twins to Return to The Green Room 42 With THE EVEN BETTER SHOW in December
October 25, 2022
Identical twin performers Matthew Fairlee and Ian Fairlee will return to The Green Room 42 on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 9:30 p.m. with THE EVEN BETTER SHOW, a follow-up to their 2019 cabaret, THE VERY GOOD SHOW.
Julie Benko & Jason Yeager to Celebrate Album HAND IN HAND With Two Shows at 54 Below
October 25, 2022
The married musical team of Julie Benko and Jason Yeager will celebrate Hand in Hand – their debut duet album from CLUB44 RECORDS – with two very special New York concerts at 54 Below on Monday, November 7 at 9:30 PM and Sunday, December 4 at 7:00 PM.