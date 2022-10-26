The Skivvies Return to Joe's Pub in November

The Skivvies are returning to Joe's Pub next month!

The performance is set for November 7. Guest performers include Emma Degerstedt, Antwayne Hopper, Rosé, Max Clayton, Jelani Remy, Armando Gutierrez, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, and Joao Santos!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin" and the Wall Street Journal says they're "smart, sophisticated...ingenious."

Pricing: $35

There is a 2 drink or $12 food minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Doors Open: 9PM

For last-minute tickets, please visit our Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street. Web sales and phone sales end when doors open, and tickets may be available for in-person, walk-up sale right before the show begins.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205550®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Fs%2Fthe-skivvies-fall%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

