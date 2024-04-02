The Rehearsal Club Brings IT'S A WOMAN'S WORLD to Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On the heels of Women's History Month, The Rehearsal Club will present “It's A Woman's World” a showcase with current TRC residents on Sunday, April 7 at 3:00pm at Don't Tell Mama (West 46th Street).

Featuring Kaylan Bradford, Shawnee Fierros Casas Richberger, Jaimee Lee Gaston, Abiageal Mangum, Alyssa Payne, Sophie Sarnacki, Oksana Veres, Chelsea Weaver, Genevieve Wisdom. Directed and hosted by Francine Mancini and Michele Mais, with musical direction by Clare Cooper.

The Rehearsal Club is honored to have The Professional Children's School as the exclusive event sponsor, especially significant during March, Women's History Month, in honor of Jane Harris Hall and Jean Greer Robinson, the visionary founders of both (The Rehearsal Club and Professional Children's School) of these institutions well over a century ago.

It takes a special kind of person to found The Rehearsal Club, only to turn around the following year and establish another organization that's focused on the educational needs of young performers. And it's only natural that the second venture, the Professional Children's School (PCS), has become the exclusive sponsor of TRC's Residents showcase at Don't Tell Mama on April 7.

PCS was launched almost exactly 110 years ago after TRC founders Jane Harris Hall and Jean Greer Robinson visited an actor friend who was performing in Daddy Long Legs on Broadway. While backstage, the duo saw young performers playing cards and expressed surprise that they weren't in school. The kids explained they weren't welcome. “At the beginning of the 20th century, acting was considered an unsavory profession, particularly for children,” says PCS's Head of School, Dr. James Dawson.

The upcoming Don't Tell Mama showcase isn't the first instance when PCS has given TRC its support, and it's not likely to be the last. After all, the two organizations are “family,” in the best sense of the word.