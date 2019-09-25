The Music Of Murphy Smith To Be Featured In Women Of The Wings Volume III At Feinstein's/54 Below

The music of Murphy Smith will be featured in Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III, which is set for March 14th at 9:30 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Murphy Taylor Smith is a trans woman musical theatre writer and performer. As a composer/lyricist, she was named the 2019 York Theatre New / Emerging / Outstanding Writer of the Future. Her musical, Elektric, a trans woman adaptation of Electra, written with her twin sister, is being produced at the University of Michigan in 2021. She is the co-creator, writer, and music director for the variety musical Results Will Vary* commissioned by Penn State, which guides incoming students through their first months of college. A senior at Penn State's Musical Theatre program, she played Kitty Minx in the Joe Iconis' Love in Hate Nation, dir. by John Simpkins; and Jamie in The Last Five Years. @msmurphysmith // MurphyTaylorSmith.com

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis. Stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





