The Longest Running Cabaret Show In The Country Comes To Elgin Lounge 51

Hailed as "the best party in town," by New York's Cabaret Scenes Magazine, The Nitz/ Howe Experience marked a major milestone in September, 2019. Celebrating its 20th year anniversary, with over 1200 shows at their home base of Chicago's Davenport's, it became the longest running cabaret show in the country.

Daryl Nitz and George Howe will be taking their acclaimed act on the road to Daryl's hometown of Elgin, on Sunday, December 8th at 5pm, at Lounge 51 (L51), located inside Dream Hall, 51 S Grove Ave, Kane, Elgin. Tickets are $15 (does not include food/drinks). You can call 224 535-8075 or visit Lounge51Co.Com or on Facebook at Daryl Nitz or Lounge 51 for further information.

Called "the wildest party in town," After Dark Award Winners George Howe & Daryl Nitz host an evening that is part request, part audience participation and part stand-up comedy. Coupled with Nitz's 30 vocal impressions that include Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Carol Channing, Billie Holiday and even Edith Bunker, the duo's spontaneous, zany antics makes for one wild entertainment experience. This is one party you do not want to miss. A crazy night with Chicago's two wild and crazy guys - Daryl Nitz and George Howe, the duo has been featured on WGN-TV and NBC-5. There is no other show like it!

Daryl Nitz has strong ties to the Elgin community. From his birth at the old Sherman Hospital, to attending Gifford Elementary School, then going onto Abbot Jr. High, where he was class president in 1979. Graduating Larkin High, in 1982, where he was also class president in 1981, Daryl performed in their production of Carousel. He attended Elgin Community College and began singing at Emmanuel Baptist Church on St Charles Street.

The Nitz & Howe Experience called "a blockbuster evening of entertainment" by Cabaret Hotline, started as a brainchild of Bill Davenport. He saw two performers working on 2 separate nights at the club and suggested they work together. Daryl Nitz and George Howe formed their alliance in 1999 and have not looked back. They are now seen on Saturdays in the front room of Davenport's from 10pm-1am A master showman, Daryl Nitz is one of Chicagoland's most-sought after nightclub entertainers, He has performed at the Park West, the Royal George, Steppenwolf Theater, Naperville's Crossroads Theater, Set 'Em Up Joe's, Puszch Studios, The Mercury Theater. He was also a featured performer at the first Chicago Cabaret Convention in 2002. Daryl's one-man shows have been performed to critical and audience acclaim and his "Jazz Legends Live" was named "One of the Ten Best of the Year" by Cabaret Scenes and After Dark Chicago. Daryl has also produced, directed and scripted successful cabaret shows for many of Chicago's top musical performers, as well as the SRO theatrical production of "Explicit Lyrics," which has played at the Artistic Home Chicago and Bailiwick Theatre.

Daryl's musical partner in crime, the multi-talented George Howe is an accomplished singer /actor/ pianist/ composer/ lyricist/ arranger. An in-demand songwriter, Howe has served as composer/lyricist for The Will Shakespeare Follies, The Three Seagulls (A Chekovian Extravaganza), I Know What You're Doing This Summer, Ethel Merman's Peter Pan and its sequel The Sound Of Merman. He has composed the scores for The Emperor's Groovy New Clothes, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch and Click Clack Moo Cows That Type for Lifeline Theatre's Kid series as well as writing songs for The Jingle Elf Parade and the Miss Teen Pageant. As an actor, George has also been featured in many stock and regional productions including the long-running Forever Plaid, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Guys and Dolls, The Most Happy Fella, Sweeny Todd, Chicago and Sherlock Holmes with Christopher Lloyd. He has also served as musical director for many of Chicago's premiere cabaret singers.

There is nothing that Daryl Nitz and George Howe can't or won't do. They are two unique entertainers whose showmanship provide as cabaret Hotline exclaims " a blockbuster evening of entertainment" and keep the audiences coming back for more.





