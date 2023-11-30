Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

The Indie Collaborative Will Bring an All Holiday Show to the Green Room 42

The performance is on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7pm.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

THE INDIE COLLABORATIVE returns to New York City on Monday night, December 4 to celebrate the holiday season in grand musical style at one of New York's most exciting nightclubs, The Green Room 42. A cast of award-winning artists from the Classical, Broadway, American Roots, Jazz, and Global Music worlds will take the stage to honor Hanukkah, Christmas, Diwali, Kwanzaa, and the Winter Solstice in song and dance, beginning at 7 PM.

Co-founded in 2015 by Emmy Award Winning writer and producer, Eileen Sherman, and Billboard Top Ten charting American Roots singer/songwriter, Grant Maloy Smith, "THE IC" boasts a distinguished group of over 2000 independent artists, many of whom are Grammy, Emmy, Tony, and music chart toppers from around the globe. Grant and Eileen conceived the idea of an arts organization that would foster unique and exciting collaborations (crossing genres and continents) while forging lifelong friendships.

Members of THE IC can be found any night of the year, performing in the world's most prestigious concert halls, but every so often, Eileen and Grant curate an Indie Collaborative Concert highlighting a variety of their members. Every production is unique. Previous shows include evenings at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, and just this past summer, Eileen and Grant produced a special showcase in Newcastle, England. Each show amazes the audience by its sheer diversity and extraordinary artistry and December 4 in New York City will be no different.

Performers include South Indian-born composer and piano prodigy, Charu Suri with outstanding Jazz guitarist, the Indian-born Noshir Mody, whose presentation will honor Diwali. Another multi-award-winning composer and pianist, Native American Connor Chee, presents his musical salute to the Winter Solstice.

The Bluestone Sisters' Songwriting Team (Gail/music; Eileen lyrics) will offer two songs from their holiday catalog. First, it's "The Dreidel Song" from their Emmy Award winning Hanukkah musical THE ODD POTATO, performed by one of Broadway's most exciting dancers, Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ, Something Rotten!, Bandstand, Annie), accompanied by the award-winning jazz pianist, Alex Otey. The Sisters' second song honors the holiday of Kwanzaa. "Kwanzaa's Pure Light" will be performed by Gospel star Yocontalie with the Jennifer Tibbetts Singers, plus remarkable percussionists Ricky Persaud,Jr., Jean Carno-Rosneberg,and Valerie Persaud, with musical theatre composer Jerome Brooks, Jr. (piano), jazz/fusion artist, Mowgli Giannitti (bass), and Alex Otey on flugelhorn.

Christmas music will include Elaine Romanelli's new heartmelting song "Christmas Any Time. Adding the "finishing musical touch" is the night's emcee, and IC co-founder, Grant Maloy Smith, who will be joined on stage by one of New York's favorite sax players, Thomas Hutchings (saxophone), Noshir Mody (guitar), Charu Suri (piano), and Mowgli (bass) to perform more Christmas favorites- American Roots style.


