The Green Room 42 to Present SEX, LOVE & SONDHEIM in January
The concert will feature Joel DeCandio, Bligh Voth, and Adrian Ries.
The Green Room 42 will present "WE'RE GONNA BE ALL RIGHT – Sex, Love & Sondheim" on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 9:30pm.
An affair of passion, desire, and frustration led by Joel DeCandio (The Tragedy of Antony & Cleopatra), Bligh Voth (The Band's Visit), and Adrian Ries (Sweeney Todd, The Band's Visit), "WE'RE GONNA BE ALL RIGHT – Sex, Love & Sondheim" is an exploration of sexual politics and complicated relationships through the music of theatre's greatest composer/lyricist – the anticipations, the joys, and the pains of love and lust.
Tickets for the show can be purchased here.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42
