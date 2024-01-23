The Green Room 42 to Present JOHN HUME AND FRIENDS GO TO THE MOVIES

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present John Hume and Friends Go To The Movies! on Wednesday, March 6th at 7:00 PM. The “darling of downtown cabaret” John C. Hume and his rag-tag bunch of Friends return to the NYC stage with a brand-new cabaret show celebrating the enchantment, glamor, and excitement of the movies… just in time for Academy Award season! Audiences won't want to miss an all-star cast of your favorite Friends singing their way through the history of cinema and celebrating everything you love about the magical world over the rainbow and beyond the silver screen.

This next installment of the John Hume and Friends cabaret series follows last year's …Love Letter To Broadway musical revue. “I'm so excited to be back in New York and The Green Room 42 to celebrate the magic of the movies with all my friends. We're a very Broadway centric group and so I'm thrilled to give our performers and audiences a little something different this awards season. I mean, who doesn't love movies? From the silent era spectacles of Cecile B. DeMille to Greta Gerwig's Barbie, I can't wait to sing our way through the history of cinema. And yes, I'm most certainly ready for my close up!”

Created, produced, and directed by John C. Hume, with music direction by Mila Henry, John Hume and Friends Go To The Movies! features performances by Billy Anderson, Lavinia Draper, Chad Gneiting, Dane Jerabek, Nicholas Harbison, Leslie Hendrickson, Erin Hume, John C. Hume, Nancy Nogood, and Susannah Charlotte Wolfskill, with a special guest appearance by Mason Griffin & Andy Crosten.

John Hume and Friends Go To The Movies! plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, inside the YOTEL, 4th Floor) on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Tickets range from $21.75 to $51.75, with both in-person and livestream tickets available. Tickets are not refundable or exchangeable. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

JOHN C. HUME (He/His) is a director, actor, cabaret performer, puppeteer, designer & writer with a background in non-profit arts management. His directing work has been presented at Dixon Place, La MaMa E.T.C., The Secret Theatre, and Treehouse Theater. He has created & performed over a dozen cabaret shows which have been presented at Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, and The Duplex. His acting work has been seen at HERE Arts Center, Bowery Poetry Club, Dixon Place, The Secret Theatre, and the Astoria Performing Arts Center. BFA: Sarah Lawrence College.

MILA HENRY (She/Her) is a conductor, pianist and music director who maintains a versatile career, spanning folk operas to rock musicals to reimagined classics. Nicknamed a “Jill of all trades” (Sullivan County Democrat) for her multi-instrumentalist work with The Opera Cowgirls, Mila is delighted to be returning to the cabaret stage with the Jack to her Jill, Mr. John C. Hume, after previous engagements together at such storied venues as The Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex and Feinstein's / 54 Below, where she returned with soprano Adrienne Danrich for her show Love & Trouble. Additional cabaret performances include John Kelly at Café Sabarsky, the Cowgirls at The Slipper Room, and The American Opera Project at Joe's Pub. Mila is also hailed “a stalwart contributor to the contemporary opera scene” (Opera Ithaca), and has worked extensively in New York with AOP, Beth Morrison Projects, HERE, and PROTOTYPE. She holds degrees from the Manhattan School of Music and Elizabethtown College. Milahenry.com

MORE ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.