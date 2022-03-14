The Green Room 42 to Present EVERYTHING'S COMING UP BARBARA

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Everything's Coming Up Barbara - the definitive Barbara Dixon experience, packed full of songs, stories, and (if you're lucky) a Fosse dance move or two. And in honor of the season, Barbara will share her insider scoop on St. Paddy's Day - Broadway-style!

The irrepressible Barbara Dixon makes her triumphant return to Green Room 42 following her raucous, holiday show last December and a successful stint in Los Angeles at the famed Groundlings Theatre. Leah Sprecher, as the fictional Barbara Dixon, satirizes the autobiographical cabaret shows of song-and-dance broads like Elaine Stritch, Liza Minnelli, and Barbara Cook in this uniquely hilarious show. You won't believe your eyes (or ears) as Barbara over-shares her way through a whirlwind tour of her life and career, with ribald show biz tales and comedic interpretations of classic Broadway tunes. Throughout the past year, the irrepressible Barbara added thousands of followers to her Instagram and TikTok accounts (@BroadwayBarbaraOfficial) - and now returns to the stage for an unforgettable one-night-only performance!

Leah Sprecher in "Everything's Coming Up Barbara" plays The Green Room 42 on March 17th at 7p.m. There is a $15-$49 cover charge and no food and drink minimum. Livestream tickets are also available. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

With a professional career spanning over 15 years, Leah Sprecher has appeared on TV, in Film, and in some of the nation's most prestigious theatres and music halls. After earning a B.A. in Theatre from UCLA's Ray Bolger Musical Theatre Program, she joined multiple national tours including 42nd Street, Happy Days, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She has also performed regionally at the Tony award winning Papermill Playhouse (Cinderella) and Goodspeed Opera House (Pirates of Penzance, Happy Days, world premiere of Darling Grenadine). Most recently, Leah wrote and performed as a member of the renowned Groundlings Sunday Company. She is also a founding member of the Transcendence Theatre Company, which earned her a Broadway World "Person to Watch" nomination and the opportunity to open for both Rita Moreno and Ben Vereen in concert. Her TV credits include guest stints on IFC's Maron, and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and Black-ish.

