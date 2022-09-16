The Green Room 42 To Present The Music Of Sean Pallatroni

On October 8th at 9:30pm EST, NYC's The Green Room 42 will present a concert highlighting the music of EMMY Award winning composer Sean Pallatroni, featuring a star-studded cast of Broadway actors and more.

Pallatroni will be sharing pieces from the new musical "Out Of The Blue" (which had its first industry reading in June) for which he is penning music and lyrics, as well as debuting some of his work with his writing partner Yu "Fish" Cui from the Tisch School's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU where he recently received his MFA.

Featured singers will include Max Bartos ("Sing Street"), Juwan Crawley ("Aladdin"), Ellis Gage ("James & the Giant Peach"), Leandra Ellis Gaston ("Tina"), Alyssa Giannetti ("Love Never Dies"), Grace Ellis Solomon (Bechdel & Childs's "Alice In Wonderland"), Christoph Stocker (The Vienna Boys' Choir), & Xiaoqing Zhang ("Avenue Q").

Musicians joining Pallatroni will include Isaac Gardner, Eleonore Oppenheim, & Jennifer Shaw.

Pallatroni completed his undergraduate degree in Music Composition at the Hartt School of Music, Dance, and Theatre (University of Hartford). Sean has had works premier at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF) and his work has won "Best Original Score" at the New York Winterfest Theatre Festival. He is the winner of the 2010 Alabama Orchestra Association composition contest, and the recipient of the Edward Diamante Award. Currently, Sean is a vocal coach and accompanist at PACE University's Musical Theatre and Commercial Dance departments, and is an arranger and music consultant for Broadway performers.