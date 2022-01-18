The Green Room 42 Presents A Night With Kevin Spirtas

Emmy Award Winner and Broadway actor KEVIN SPIRTAS sits down with host Patrick Oliver Jones (Why I'll Never Make It Podcast) for a first-ever live interview at Broadway's The Green Room 42 on January 28th at 9:30 pm. It will be an evening of conversation and song delving into the struggles he has faced as both an actor and producer.

Through songs such as the Days of Our Lives parade song "Les Days" to "Love Don't Need a Reason" from The Boy from Oz, Patrick will guide Kevin and the audience through the setbacks and successes of his entertainment career. He will talk about his time with Days of Our lives, being the standby for Hugh Jackman in The Boy from Oz as well as his most recent Emmy-winning performance in After Forever. Get to know another side of this multi-talented performer by joining them in-person or streaming online.

KEVIN SPIRTAS is most recognized around the world as Dr. Craig Wesley from NBC's Daytime Drama: Days of Our Lives, and the cult classic film sequels: Friday the 13th - Part VII: The New Blood, and Wes Craven's: The Hills Have Eyes - Part II. Together with the late Michael Slade he created the critically acclaimed, six time Emmy Award Winning Digital Drama Series After Forever which made history by becoming the most Emmy-awarded LGBTQ-themed drama series on any platform. Broadway credits include: A Chorus Line, Meet Me in St. Louis, Hairspray, and The Boy from Oz (Standy-by for Hugh Jackman).

Patrick Oliver Jones, Off-Broadway actor and singer is the host of Feedspot's Top 25 Theatrical podcasts Why I'll Never Make It. This weekly podcast features fellow creatives sharing the realities of a career in the performing arts, all while challenging the notion of what it really means to "make it" in this business. Previous guests on WINMI include Michael Learned (The Waltons), Will Swenson (Hair, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), and Bianca Marroquín (Chicago), Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show), and Misty Rosas (The Mandalorian).