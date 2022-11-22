Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Iman Jones Will Debut Original Song at 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD Next Week

The performance is on Monday November 28th at 9:30pm.

Nov. 22, 2022  

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, a benefit for Planned Parnethood's Action Fund, on Monday November 28th at 9:30pm. The show is hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and features the talents of Taylor Iman Jones, Sarah Steele, T. Oliver Reid, Allie Trimm, Charissa Hogeland, Jelani Remy, and more Broadway talent TBA.

Taylor Iman Jones is set to perform her original song, "I Really Enjoy" at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood just one week before debuting as the new Catherine Parr in Broadway's SIX the musical. Taylor is a Bay Area native who made her Broadway debut in 2017 in Groundhog Day and later originated the role of Mopsa in Head Over Heels. Off-Broadway she was seen as Pat in Scotland, PA. In the summer of 2022, she played Andy Sachs in the Broadway-bound musical The Devil Wears Prada. "It'll be a special moment, "said host Mikayla Petrilla in a video on the 54 Below Instagram account. "especially as she's joining us for this show amidst rehearsing for SIX! I'm excited to have this cast together for this important cause."

Broadway's best bands together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift. Featuring chart-topping hits by women for women, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Ragtime, Jekyll and Hyde, Lesley Gore, Janis Joplin, ABBA, Stephen Sondheim, Ben Platt, Brandi Carlile, and much, much more.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare. The program has successfully raised $1,500+ for Planned Parenthood thus far.

The evening will be hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, "Saturday Night Live," Lincoln Center, NYMF) and features the talents of Broadway stars Taylor Iman Jones (Andy in The Devil Wears Prada, Mopsa in Head Over Heels), Charissa Hogeland (Disney's Frozen, Nicola in Kinky Boots national tour), T. Oliver Reid (Hermes in Hadestown, Once on this Island), Jelani Remy (Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud, Simba in Disney's The Lion King), Sarah Steele (The Humans, The Good Fight, The Good Wife), Allie Trimm (Wicked, Bye Bye Birdie, 13), Robert Peterpaul (Seussical, Art of Kindness), Everton Ricketts, Saige Noelle Bryan and more stars to be announced!

54 Sings for Planned Parenthood plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, November 28th at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


