Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Remy & More to Lead 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD, a benefit for Planned Parnethood's Action Fund, on Monday November 28th at 9:30pm. The show is hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and features the talents of Taylor Iman Jones, Tramell Tillman, Sarah Steele, T. Oliver Reid, Allie Trimm, Charissa Hogeland, Jelani Remy, and more Broadway talent TBA.

Broadway's best bands together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift. Featuring chart-topping hits by women for women, audiences can expect to hear a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Carole King, Gnarls Barkley, Lesley Gore, Janis Joplin, Brandi Carlile, and much, much more.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare. The program has successfully raised $1,500+ for Planned Parenthood thus far.

The evening will be hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, "Saturday Night Live," Lincoln Center, NYMF) and features the talents of Broadway stars Taylor Iman Jones (Andy in The Devil Wears Prada, Mopsa in Head Over Heels), Tramell Tillman (Milchick in Severance, The Great Society)Charissa Hogeland (Disney's Frozen, Nicola in Kinky Boots national tour), T. Oliver Reid (Hermes in Hadestown, Once on this Island), Jelani Remy (Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud, Simba in Disney's The Lion King), Sarah Steele (The Humans, The Good Fight, The Good Wife), Allie Trimm (Wicked, Bye Bye Birdie, 13), Robert Peterpaul (Seussical, Art of Kindness), Everton Ricketts, Saige Noelle Bryan and more stars to be announced!

54 Sings for Planned Parenthood plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, November 28th at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.