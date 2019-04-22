Taylor Beyer Debuts At The Duplex April 23rd

The debut of Taylor Beyer, a finalist in Mama's Next Big Act 2019, will take place on Tuesday, April 23rd at 7 PM at The Duplex Cabaret Theater in NYC. Her production, and the Spoon ran away with the Spoon (affectionately called Spoons for short), is a show created for queer women by queer women. Beyer has thus gathered a team of queer female artists to write, produce, direct, and perform Spoons. The core of the show is conveyed through musical parodies, personal anecdotes and a little (lot of) glitter, of course!

Beyer is a pansexual New York transplant (via Texas) and an avid fan of the unique art form that is cabaret. She began developing Spoons as a response to the disproportionate representation of queer women within the genre. One of the goals of the production team is that this project will not only be an enjoyable show, but also a community building event for queer ladies. Because she's "often found myself adjusting my perspective to really connect with performers and their stories," Beyer aims to give queer women a cabaret experience that gives them that instant connection.

and the Spoon ran away with the Spoon, Tuesday, April 23rd at 7PM. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door (plus service fee). There is a two drink minimum per person. For more information and tickets click here

The Duplex is located at 61 Christopher St, New York, NY, 212-255-5438





