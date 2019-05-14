Typed Out: A Princess Cabaret comes to Feinstein's/54 Below on May 31st. Thousand Faced Theatre and their ensemble of Princesses are proud to bring their magical celebration of diversity and female empowerment to Feinstein's/54 Below! Typed Out: A Princess Cabaret will be filled with generations of all the beloved Princess songs, sung by women who challenge the mold and show Princess in a new light. Come celebrate the women who taught us a fierce independence, a free spirit, passion, courage, and more in ways you've never seen before! Thousand Faced Theatre will even be donating a portion of their ticket proceeds to the Lower Eastside Girls Club in hopes of supporting female inclusion and leadership for future generations.

This night is sure to be filled with remarkable women as it will feature all female performers and an all female band including: Miranda Luze (The Eleventh Hour), Lera Zamaraeva (Spring Awakening in Concert at 54 Below, Regional: Hairspray), Olivia Griffin (Beau), Daphne Always (Cabaret, Sasha Velour's Nightgowns), Carly Messig (Twelfth Night with Stella Adler's Outreach program), Alina Fontanilla (Spring Awakening in Concert at 54 Below), Christa Cornay (Regional: Next to Normal), and Abigail Choi Arader (Comfort Women: A New Musical). Come and see these fierce women prove what it really takes to be a Princess in a spectacular night that cannot be missed.

Typed Out: A Princess Cabaret plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet) on May 31st at 11:30 PM. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





