TRANS VOICES CABARET - LIVE IN ANARCH Announced for October 10

The event will take place Saturday, October 10th at 2pm EST.

NYC's premiere cabaret featuring trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers is excited to present our second all live-stream event, Trans Voices Cabaret - Live In Anarch on Saturday, October 10th at 2pm EST.

Cast members will perform in a private outdoor location following strict social-distancing and COVID19 safety protocol. The entire performance will be broadcast live as it happens over the Trans Voices Cabaret YouTube page, and the performance will remain available so anyone who is unable to tune in at 2pm EST will be able to watch at their convenience.

Trans Voices Cabaret's second virtual show will feature music from Broadway musicals, original songs, and well-loved standards. Returning cast members Donnie Cianciotto, Milo Jordan, Nikki Knupp, and J Riley Jr. will be joined by first-time TVC performer Bailey C. Elis. Cianciotto will emcee the afternoon, and Anessa Marie returns as Musical Director.

"We're excited to partner with Emily Monus Events in order to bring this live-broadcast to fruition," says Cianciotto. "Our first livestream performance in September was a success, and Emily Monus Events is continuing to help Trans Voices Cabaret jump into the world of virtual performance where you can watch the show as it happens and even interact with the entertainers through comments online." Emily Monus Events is based out of New York City and specializes in LGBTQ+ and Vegan wedding coordination.

Trans Voices Cabaret is dedicated to raising the visibility of TGNC entertainers in the musical theater community, and has featured over 50 performers since it's first show in November of 2017. Some of the cast's combined performance credits include The Public Theater, Steppenwolf, 54 Below, Carnegie Hall, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, and Birdland, as well as film and television. Trans Voices Cabaret also has branches in Chicago and London.

Tickets are available in different increments; each increment provides you with the link to the event. There is the standard $15 ticket, a $35 Patron of the Arts ticket, and a $100 Supporter of the Artists ticket. Patrons are encouraged to purchase a ticket they can comfortably afford, and a pay-what-you-can option is also available. Proceeds go directly to the trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming artists and entertainers. Tickets are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tvc-live-in-anarchy-tickets-123207072671.

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.com.

