TIN PAN ALLEY 2 Concert Series To Celebrate 'Love' With Upcoming Performance

Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, will feature a panel of emerging writers on Friday, February 12th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The February 2021 edition will be celebrating "love" with new works by the writers Eli Cohen, G. Victoria Campbell, and Erin J. Reifler & Spencer Robelen, and hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free, and will stay online permanently. For more information and to RSVP, go to Tin Pan Alley 2's website.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Each 45-minute concert has a specific theme and features three emerging musical theatre writers (or songwriting teams). They will each present three pre-recorded song performance videos, and have a conversation with the hosts to share their creative process.

Guest performers include Daniele Alan-Carter, Ruby Gibson, Emma Griffone, Drew Hope, Sam Hunter Durant, Abbey Immer, Auguste Jankauskaite, Taylor Jones Iman, Conor McGarry, Mia Nevarez, Esteban Suero, and Kuhoo Verma.

Bios

Eli Cohen is a recent graduate of Northwestern University's theatre program, where he concentrated in writing and musical theatre. Much of his work focused on writing and directing, including his contributions to the Waa-Mu Show, Northwestern's student written musical. On the Waa-Mu Show, he served as a writer, lyricist, and composer for three shows: Beyond Belief, Manhattan Miracle, and For the Record. He also served as assistant director for Manhattan Miracle and as dramaturg for For the Record. Eli also served as director for a workshop reading of a new musical, Dragonsong. Original works include The Chosen One, Far From Christopher Street, and (de)Generate. "Anything" a song from The Chosen One was featured in UNC Greensboro's 2020 cabaret production, Hear Our Voices. Eli also wrote an undergraduate thesis on "Queer Representation in Contemporary Musical Theatre", which started his work on The Chosen One.

G. Victoria Campbell is an emerging playwright, composer and lyricist from Seattle, WA. In 2020, she wrote TREESON: An Eco-Musical. TREESON is about finding purpose in life by saving the earth. When she is not focused on music, she is an industrial-organizational psychologist. She has an M.A. and Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from Seattle Pacific University, and a B.S. in Psychology from the University of Washington where she minored in Music and performed in local choirs and ensembles. Her psychology background has given her insight into how to create compelling characters, and her storytelling, business and networking skills have served her well in transitioning to the world of musical theater. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild and currently resides in Zürich, Switzerland.

Spencer Robelen is a New York-based composer, lyricist, and playwright who excels at crafting musical and theatrical works rooted in both inspiration and absurdity. His music has been heard in notable venues across New York City, including Birdland Jazz Club, the Green Room 42, and Feinstein's/54 Below. The world premiere of Androids, his song cycle about robots learning to cope with human experiences, sold out the historic Duplex Cabaret in Greenwich Village.

Erin J. Reifler is an award winning New York based composer/lyricist, music director, and trombonist. Erin's work has played all over the country; notably her song "Open Air" with collaborator Spencer Robelen was recently featured in the song cycle THE HEAD AND THE HEART at NYMF 2019 and her musical THE TROMBONE LESSON was the winner of Manhattan Repertory 10-Minute Play competition. Selected music assisting credits include WEST SIDE STORY (Broadway Theatre), ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS (Ars Nova), CYRANO (Daryl Roth Theatre), JEANNETTE (Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Subculture). BA: Brown University MFA: NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program Cycle 28. Proud member of ASCAP and the Dramatists Guild.