THURBER THEATER Comes to Joe's Pub

Michael Thurber presents 'Thurber Theater' at Joe's Pub on Sat. Oct 26th at 7pm.

For tickets visit HERE.

Somewhere between The Ed Sullivan Show, VH1's 'Storytellers', Leonard Bernstein's musicology lectures, and a whiskey fueled jam session, Thurber Theater is a musical variety show that features artists from different musical backgrounds. Hosted and curated by composer/bassist Michael Thurber, the show flows seamlessly from guest to guest, hopping through centuries of musical styles in a explosion of entertainment, musical virtuosity and happy vibes.

This edition of Thurber Theater will feature...

-Mandolinist Joe K. Walsh

-Violinist Arun Ramamurthy

-Bassist/Vocalist Daniel Bailen (of the band Bailen)

-Rapper/Poet Arya Shahi (of Pigpen Theatre Co.)

-many more surprise guests!





