THE SONDHEIM PROJECT, Season 3 Is A Breath Of Fresh Air For Sondheim Lovers

Following their fascinating discussions with Broadway legends, Paul Gemignani and Michael Starobin, The Sondheim Project showcases a fresh perspective for its 3rd Season from internationally acclaimed contemporary pianist, Anthony de Mare. Mr. de Mare (known for his visionary album 'Liaisons: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano') discusses his process for interpreting Sondheim, his experiences with Sondheim himself, and his highly anticipated new project, 'Liaisons2020'. This new season continues The Sondheim Project's in-depth journey of Sondheim discovery and is not to be missed!

Hosted and produced by New York City-based artists Joel DeCandio and Madeline Botteri, The Sondheim Project is an episodic interview series that explores the influence of musical theatre's most important composer and the artists who have brought his work to life. Joel and Madeline ask the in-depth questions fans are dying to have answered. Episodes of The Sondheim Project have already unearthed countless fun facts about Sondheim's work (like the revelation that the orchestra played pots and pans in Sunday in the Park with George). The Sondheim Project began as a way to invite Sondheim lovers to discuss his work; it has grown to feature some of his most well-known interpreters and collaborators.

The Sondheim Project has been featured on the Putting It Together Podcast, hosted by Kyle Marshall. For their work in theatre, Joel DeCandio and Madeline Botteri have garnered positive reviews from publications like The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Washingtonian.

For more information, visit: www.thesondheimproject.com





