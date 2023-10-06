THE RIGHT TO CABARET Comes to the Green Room 42

The popular West Coast based cabaret series, The Right To Cabaret, is on its way to New York. Hosted by three charismatic cabaret connoisseurs from the City of Angles –Alexis Fae Gach, MaryJo Mundy (Mundy on Tuesdays at the Gardenia), and Hillary Rollins, The Right to Cabaret will play one show at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, November 4th at 7PM. The Green Room 42 is located in the 4th Floor of YOTEL, on the east side of 10th Avenue, between 41st and 42nd Streets. Tickets range from $20-$50 plus online fees, with livestream tickets available as well for $25. The venue has a food menu, a full bar and no minimum.

The series, which emerged from the heart of Los Angeles in 2019 as a dynamic response to the underrepresentation of the art form of cabaret in that city, customarily presents three guest performers in the categories of seasoned artist, songwriter, and up and comer. On Nov.4th, it will include the formidable talents of two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and thirteen-time MAC Award Winner, Natalie Douglas; four-time Grammy Award nominated John Forster; and two-time Broadway World Award Winner, Ava Nicole Frances. Music Direction is by Alex Rybeck.

The show will also feature “Sing By The Seat of Your Pants,” a chance for an audience member to get up on stage and strut their stuff. The evening will end with a sing-along for all.

MaryJo Mundy got her first standing ovation at the age of 6, and she knew from that moment on that her life had to be about music. She explored musical theater in high school and college, and moved from Minnesota to Chicago where she began her journey into cabaret and the Great American Songbook. When she moved to LA, she began producing a night for singers (originally called Mundy on Tuesdays) at Tom Rolla's Gardenia) and it has been going gangbusters now for the last 23 years. She also created and produced “NoHo Studio Live,” an opportunity for performers to record a CD in a professional studio with a live audience. She has performed alongside legendary figures such as Chita Rivera, Julie Wilson, Margaret Whiting and Melissa Manchester and sang in the choir for Barbra Streisand's “Timeless” concerts at the Staples Center. She released her debut CD Halfway to Heaven in 2007 to critical acclaim. In 2009 she had the honor of singing at the Opening Ceremonies for the Special Olympics. She has appeared on Lee Lessack's In Good Company, Christine Lavin & Friends, as well as other shows. Beloved for her powerful and striking voice, MaryJo's sensitive side is showcased on her most recent recording, The Fourteenth Confession: Songs of Laura Nyro, released in 2019.

Alexis Gach, a Native Angeleno, is a multi-genre vocalist, and grateful recipient of the 2022 Pomranz Performance Award through the American Songbook Association. She has spent the better part of 40 years chasing the thrill of communicating through song. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, producer and performer of seven one-woman shows, Ms. Gach is delighted to restore, with co-producers Hillary Rollins and MaryJo Mundy, the Los Angeles based and continually sold-out cabaret series, The Right to Cabaret.

Hillary Rollins is a producer, cabaret performer, and musical theatre lyricist-librettist who began her singing career as one-third of the legendary close-harmony trio, “Hilly, Lili & Lulu,” appearing in and around NYC throughout the 1980's. Simultaneously, she cut her teeth as writer, supplying sketches and funny songs for the Manhattan Punchline Theater and eventually working her way into television including a four-season stint as a writer on the Disney Channel's Mickey Mouse Club. In addition, she wrote many projects for Nickelodeon and Nick-At-Nite. Her production company, Hillary Rollins Presents brings live concert and cabaret events to both coasts with artists including Amanda McBroom, Julie Gold, Michele Brourman, Ken Hirsch, Steve Dorff, John Bucchino, and Christine Lavin. She produces several successful performance series, including Songs From The Source and The Right To Cabaret. She is thrilled that her tune, “While There Is Still Time,” written with Michele Brourman, just won the grand prize in the Braver Angels Songwriting Competition, and was featured in their National Convention in Gettysburg in July.