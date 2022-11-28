THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY FETE to be Presented at The Triad Theater in December

The Randy Andys Holiday Fete will take place on Friday, December 9 at 7 pm at the historic Triad Theater.

Step back in time with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic merriment. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys will "sweep you away to a sassy and brassy wonderland" this holiday season! - Broadway World

Broadway guest stars Jayson Kerr (The Grinch), Chris Kotera (Evita, Cabaret), and DeMone Seraphin (Miss Saigon, Ragtime) join the holiday revelry as The Randy Andys sing from Bing to Mariah and everything in between.

Come see what Broadway World hails as "musically stunning and comedically brilliant."

The Randy Andys stars an incredible female-identifying rotating cast. The December show stars Sarah Bass (Eugene Onegin), Monica Blume (Kinky Boots), Sarah Hanlon (Jesus Christ Superstar) Alison Mahoney (The King & I), Catie Pires-Fernandes (Little Mermaid), and Roslyn Seale (The Color Purple). Directed by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Mamma Mia!, Annie), music arrangements by Adrian Ries (Band's Visit), music direction by Matt Everingham (Caroline or Change), choreography by Gina Daugherty (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and book by Nate Raven (The Couping Theory).

Performance Deetails:

Friday, December 9, 7:00 PM

The Triad Theatre and virtual

158 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023