THE MUSIC OF: GHOST To Haunt The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will bring Michael Anthony Theatrical's production of "The Music of: Ghost" to New York City for a one night only engagement. Ghost the musical premiered at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the West End and on Broadway, both having successful runs. The performance will play Friday, March 13th at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42. The night will feature songs from the musical written by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard such as Here Right Now, Unchained Melody, With You, Suspend My Disbelief, Nothing Stops Another Day and more!

The evening will be led by Addison Garner, Amber Brown, Chase McColl, Jenn Maurer, Justin Tepper, Liam Roberts, Maggie Bera, Michael Fasano, Sabrina Marlene, and Tiara Solorzano. This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino with music supervision by Skyler Fortgang.

https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/





