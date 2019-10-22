THE MARVELOUS MR. MERCER to Premiere at The Laurie Beechman

Popular cabaret couple Paul and Rochelle Chamlin present The Marvelous Mr. Mercer, featuring songs by the prolific lyricist, composer, and singer Johnny Mercer. Directed by MAC award-winner Teresa Fischer with Tom Hubbard on bass and Daniel Glass on percussion.

To reserve, go to westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre

For over a decade Paul and Rochelle have presented multiple shows which have been warmly received by audiences and reviewers alike. BistroAwards.com praised the Chamlin's "clear and contagious love for their chosen subject," and lauded Paul and Rochelle as "a likeable pair [whose] easygoing rapport with each other and with the audience puts listeners right in their corner."

In 2017 the Chamlins released The First 10 Years featuring selections from several of their shows. In his review for Cabaret Scenes, John Hoglund called The First 10 Years "A sweet album filled with heart...the listener is taken on a heartfelt journey sure to conjure up memories."

Paul Chamlin has established his reputation for over 30 years as a Musical Director, coach, singer, and repertoire specialist. As MD he has accompanied such renown performers as Len Cariou, Anita Gillette, Lee Roy Reams, Beth Fowler, Brad Oscar, and Penny Fuller. Rochelle's vocal versatility spans multiple genres, from classical to standards to jazz. They've combined their considerable talents to create supremely entertaining shows that feature witty banter, beautiful harmonizing, eclectic songs choices, and unique chemistry. Visit their website at www.thechamlins.com.

There is a $20 cover and a $20 food/beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs in the West Bank Café at 407 W. 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues. A full menu and bar are available.

For more information go to www.thechamlins.com.





