THE LIMELIGHT CLUB – HALLOWEEN EDITION Will Play Green Room 42
The cabaret features Broadway stars, singers, magicians, and comedians alongside accompanist Dan Pardo.
Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club – Halloween Edition arrives in NYC at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local for one show only on Wednesday, October 28, at 7pm.
Goglia's accompanist is Dan Pardo. Join them for this special Halloween edition of Goglia's beloved cabaret, featuring favorite Broadway tunes, delicious cocktails, stories, comedy, and a hauntingly fun roster of special guests. Expect the unexpected as Broadway stars, singers, magicians, and comedians take the stage for a night of tricks, treats, and theatrical mischief.
Admission prices range from $30–$75 (plus fees) and live stream is available for $32.95 (link will be sent two hours before the show). Tickets may be obtained here. The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local is located at 653 11th Avenue (at West 48th Street) in NYC, 10036.
Fresh off her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert, you may have also seen Emily Goglia singing with Christina Aguilera in her MasterClass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, and NBC's The Sing Off. Most recently she became the winner of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA Revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), Grim (Jackie/CTG/dir. Sammi Cannold), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia's award-winning one-woman show, STAGES, has been performed to sold out crowds at New York's hottest supper clubs including Feinstein's/54 Below and The Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will soon be heard starring in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown, and she can currently be heard singing on The Simpsons and several movie and studio albums, including How to Train Your Dragon, Spongebob, and Wicked.
Dan Pardo is a NYC-based music director, pianist, arranger, and educator. He made his Broadway debut in 2015 with Amazing Grace and has worked off-Broadway at St. Clement's, the York, MCC, Lucille Lortel, New Ohio, and St. Luke's. Workshop highlights include Come from Away at NAMT and Found at the Atlantic Theatre Company. Regional credits include Company (starring Aaron Tveit) at Barrington Stage, Fun Home at Weston Playhouse, How to Succeed at the 5th Avenue Theatre, and The Fantasticks at the Cape Playhouse. He recently conducted the acclaimed production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Ogunquit Playhouse. He was on staff for three years at Goodspeed Musicals. For Netflix: John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch and Documentary Now! Presents Co-op: Original Cast Recording. In between theatrical projects, he teaches at Harlem School of the Arts, entertains at top NYC piano bars, plays various cabarets, and has a weekly residency at the Edison Hotel in Times Square with his wife, Chrissy.
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