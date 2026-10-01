Travis Moser's MIXTAPE to Feature Charles Busch at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local
Music director Drew Wutke accompanies Moser through songs and stories at the new venue.
International cabaret and recording artist Travis Moser returns to The Green Room with his new show Mixtape. Mixtape will be one of the first slate of shows to play the new venue, The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local. Travis, along with music director and pianist Drew Wutke, most recently of off-Broadway's Tartuffe starring Tony Award-winner André De Shields, takes the audience on a journey through the American Songbook as he creates the mixtape of his dreams. Featuring brand new arrangements of songs by Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Taylor Swift, Irving Berlin and more.
Joining Travis will be the legendary Tony Award nominated playwright, actor, cabaret artist and author Charles Busch. Mr. Busch is the author and star of over twenty-five plays including The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset, The Tribute Artist, The Confession of Lily Dare and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom; one of the longest running plays in the history of Off-Broadway. His play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife ran for 777 performances on Broadway, won the Outer Circle Critics' John L. Gassner Award for playwrighting, received a Tony nomination for Best Play and is the longest running Broadway comedy of the past twenty-five years.
He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. For two seasons, he appeared as Nat Ginzburg on the HBO series OZ and is the author of the auto-biographical novel Whores of Lost Atlantis. He has directed two films; the Showtime short subject, Personal Assistant, and a feature, A Very Serious Person, which won an honorable mention at the Tribeca Film Festival. His most recent film is the comedy caper The Sixth Reel starring Charles along with Julie Halston, Margaret Cho and Tim Daley. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright and was given a star on the Playwrights Walk outside the Lucille Lortel Theatre. He is also the subject of the documentary film The Lady in Question is Charles Busch.
He is a two-time MAC award winner, a Bistro Award Honoree and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New Orleans, Philadelphia, London, Paris, Barcelona and New York. In winter of 2016, his show The Lady at the Mic premiered at Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series.
His autobiography Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy was published by BenBella Books.
Tickets are available at TheGreenRoom42.com.
More About Travis Moser
Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a 'gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist,' cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at City Winery NYC/Philadelphia/Pittsburgh/Boston, Feinstein's/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country. Travis also performs his solo shows internationally aboard Sea Cloud Cruises, which a new voyage to take place in June '26. His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold. For more information on Travis, check out www.TravisMoser.com!
More About Charles Busch
Charles Busch is the author of The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, one of the longest running plays in Off-Broadway history. Mr. Busch is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Obie Award and in 2024, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. As a cabaret entertainer, he is a two-time Manhattan Cabaret Award winner, a Bistro Award honoree and has appeared in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, London and Paris.
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