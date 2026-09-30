Roberto Araujo Brings Solo Cabaret to New Venue Hudson Local

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The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local will present Roberto Araujo in Wait 'Til You See What's Next at 7PM on Friday, November 13. The bilingual evening explores the in-between: the messy, tender space between what was and what's ahead.

Weaving original material with music from Jason Robert Brown, Steven Lutvak, Jeanine Tesori, Bad Bunny and the Great American Songbook, Araujo explores what we leave behind, what we carry with us and how to be fully present. By turns funny, tender and quietly devastating, Wait 'Til You See What's Next asks the question everyone's tired of being asked and finds a surprising answer.

The evening marks Araujo's debut at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local, an expansion of the beloved Manhattan cabaret mainstay. The new performance space is located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, inside the Ink48 Hotel at 653 11th Avenue. Araujo joins the venue's inaugural roster of artists, with the performance also serving as an early birthday celebration.

The show is directed by Mónica Huarte, with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. Wait 'Til You See What's Next is Araujo's first solo show since his Bistro Award-winning I Just Wanted You to Know, which returned for a sold-out encore performance in 2024.

'We spend so much of our lives waiting for what's next that we forget what's now,' Araujo said. 'This show is an invitation to sit inside the in-between with me for an evening. Because now is the only place any of us actually get to live. I wanted to honor the significant things that have happened since my last show. Life keeps happening while you're trying to process the last thing. Creating this show gave me the space to breathe and begin to understand what those experiences have meant to me. So here I am, ready to share what I've learned about loss, presence and why connecting with an audience is work I can't live without.'

Critics have praised Araujo for 'the stage presence and voice of a truly seasoned performer' (Maya Gengozian, BroadwayWorld) while Gerry Geddes of the Bistro Awards called his 'sure, strong, expressive voice' a 'passionate, mesmerizing high point.'

Tickets start at $30, with no food or beverage minimum. A livestream option is also available.

ABOUT Roberto Araujo

Roberto Araujo is a Mexican-born, three-time Emmy Award-winning producer and Bistro Award-winning cabaret performer. He is the newly appointed Senior Producer and On-Air Contributor for Center Stage with Patrick Pacheco on CUNY TV and a Contributing Producer for Arts in the City. Previously, he served as Director of Video Production at Playbill and as a video journalist and producer for NY1's arts programming.

His cabaret work has been recognized with a Bistro Award for Best Autobiographical Show (I Just Wanted You to Know) and the Outstanding Featured Performer Award at the Fresh Fruit Festival. He has appeared in Mexico and the U.S. in musicals including Rent, Guys and Dolls, Cats, Les Misérables, Xanadu and In the Heights, and was the singing voice of Joseph in DreamWorks' Joseph: King of Dreams. His photography and video work has been featured in Playbill, ANIMIZE Magazine and Beautiful Magazine.

Roberto lives in New York with his husband, Brett, and their cats Paco and Lola. Follow him at @robertoaraujophotography.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 15 Hrs 58 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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