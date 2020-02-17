Advertisement
THE HOUSEWIVES OF SECAUCUS: WHAT A DRAG! to Premiere At The Duplex

Article Pixel Feb. 17, 2020  

These are housewives like you've never seen before. These are the Housewives of Secaucus. In Drag! Come watch as they compete for best hat, woman of the year and more February 29th at The Duplex in New York City.

The Housewives of Secaucus: What a Drag! is produced by Nancy Levine of Laugh Out Loud Productions and created and written by THREE-TIME Emmy Award winner Anthony Wilkinson. Directed and Choreographed by Wayne Theatre's Resident Director Hank Fitzgerald (Matilda, Beauty and the Beast, Xanadu), the production stars Keith Dougherty (Murder Mystery Manhattan), Jake Lemmenes (A Matter of Choice, Boylesque), Philip McLeod (Showgirls! The Musical), Brandon Patterson (Next to Normal, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), and Sean Zia (Flea Theater, Locked Up B*tches).

Join the queens at The Duplex and remember these 3 housewives tips:

  1. Drink spritzers and stay away from the vodka
  2. Jealousy can be a very powerful evil force
  3. Blocking somebody on Face Book is the ultimate go F*ck yourself.

The Housewives of Secaucus: What a Drag! will premier at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre (61 Christopher Street, New York City) on February 29th at 6:30pm. $20 Tickets can be purchased by clicking here: http://bit.ly/37PMvL8.

*2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre.

Follow the #HOS @HousewivesOfSecaucus for more.



