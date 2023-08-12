THE EIGHTH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA to Play 54 Below in September

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present a cast of Harvard and Yale grads and current students in The Eighth Annual Harvard-Yale Cantata: The Eras Tour. To celebrate the Eras, we are including writers and performers from the last eight decades. This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 5-1-1. Last year's show was a non-competitive lovefest, which we record in the annals as a tie. This year our show returns to the competitive format. Harvard co-captains John Forster and Derek Speedy are mustering forces to avenge past losses. They have engaged Dylan MarcAurele as Harvard's music director. But the other team, headed by captain Serena Feniger, a junior at Yale, and Joshua Rosenblum, an alum who also teaches in the musical theater department, has their own ideas about that. Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don't have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don't have to be affiliated with either school to love the Harvard-Yale Cantata.

The Harvard songwriters will include perennial Cantata favorite John Forster (“Entering Marion”), Benjamin Scheuer (Kleban Award winner, The Lion, A Mountain for Elodie) Robin Batteau (Grammy winner, Emmy winner, Oscar nominee, legendary jingle writer and member of the folk duo Buskin and Batteau). Performers for Harvard will include Derek Speedy, Michael Wingate and Olivia Miller, as well as some of the songwriters themselves.

The Yale team will counter with songs written by Benji Goldsmith (Adjunct Faculty at NYU), Michael Gore/Dean Pitchford (score to the movie Fame, Oscar winners), Adam Guettel (Light in the Piazza, Floyd Collins, Tony winner) Miranda Ferriss Jones (The Precipice, Showing Up), Joshua Rosenblum (Fermat's Last Tango, Einstein's Dreams, Faculty at Yale) , and David Shire/Richard Maltby (Baby, Big, Starting Here, Starting Now, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winners). The Yale performers will include John Cooper, Cicily Daniels (Bway: Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Joanne Lessner (Bway: Cyrano, Drama Desk nominated songwriter), Megan Loughran (Falsettos national tour), Lauren Marut, and Soleil Singh.

Additional performers and songwriters will be announced as the date approaches.

“The Harvard-Yale Cantata” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, September 17, at 9:30. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-45.50 with fees), with a $65 premium ticket charge ($73.00 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

