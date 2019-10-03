Susanne Mack Returns To Pangea With WHERE I BELONG October 4th & 11th

Back by popular demand, Susanne Mack will bring Where I Belong back to Pangea, 178 Second Avenue, NYC, for two encore performances on Friday, October 4th & Friday, October 11th. Both Shows at 7 pm. The cover is $20 online ($25 at the door, cash only) and there is a $20 food/beverage minimum. She will then bring the show to Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th St., NYC, making her debut there on Thursday, November 14th. The show plays again on Sunday, November 17th. Both shows are at 7pm. There is a $20 cover with a two-drink minimum, cash only.

Where I Belong is co-directed by multiple award winners Barb Jungr and Tanya Moberly with musical direction by multiple award winner Paul Greenwood. This will be Mack's fourth solo show and features songs by David Bowie, Desree, Graham Gouldman, Joe Jackson, Patty Larkin, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Peter Sarstedt, Paul Simon, Tom Waits and Brian Wilson.

A native of Germany, Susanne had classical vocal training in Zurich before she went on to study with the famous Brecht chanteuse Gisela May in Berlin. After moving to New York City, she worked privately with Barbara Maier, Richard Gordon and David Brunetti. She studied solo performance with Gretchen Cryer who directed her solo show Reconciliation. Before moving to NYC in 2008, Mack lived in Switzerland for 10 years with her family. Her narratives often reflect upon the challenges and changes that she experiences as an immigrant and the cultural discoveries of a life lived between two worlds. She enjoys singing in German, French, English and Italian and has performed at The United Solo Festival on Theatre Row and is a Cabaret Fellow at The Eugene ONeill Theatre Center.

For tickets click here https://m.bpt.me/event/4299721





