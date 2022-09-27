Sue Matsuki To Present BUT BEAUTIFUL... A TRIBUTE TO JULIE WILSON at The Green Room 42

But Beautiful...A Tribute to Julie Wilson will play The Green Room 42 on October 14th in two different performances - one at 7:00 pm (Part I) & 9:30 pm (Part II)

Starting with Sue Matsuki in 2004 the Mabel Mercer Foundation has selected a Julie Wilson Award recipient, all of whom received this award in Julie's honor, for outstanding contribution to the art of Cabaret. Matsuki was the first recipient, chosen by Julie Wilson, personally; now she, as the producer of this show, will honor her mentor and friend in song. Each of the singers in the evening's double-header program is a multi-award-winning singer of note in the New York music community, and each will be singing a signature Julie Wilson song.

The lineup for each performance places the recipients of the Julie Wilson Award in chronological order of award acceptance:

Part One - 7 pm

Sue Matsuki (Host)

Jeanne MacDonald

Julie Reyburn

Nicolas King

Shana Farr

Marissa Mulder

Liam Forde

With Special Guest Jeff Harnar

Part Two - 9:30 pm

Sue Matsuki (Host)

Krisoffer Lowe

Lauren Stanford

Joie Bianco

Joshua Lance Dixon

Hannah Jane

Anais Reno

David LaMarr

With Special Guest Lina Koutrakos

Mabel Mercer Foundation head (and close personal friend to Julie Wilson) KT Sullivan will appear at this performance.

The But Beautiful band will be Gregory Toroian (Musical Director and Piano), Skip Ward (Bass) and David Silliman (Drums).

Every winner of the Julie Wilson Award was asked to participate but not all were available, and the cast list is subject to change.

About the event, producer Matsuki says:

"Julie Wilson was a mother and mentor to so many of us in Cabaret. We, the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Julie Wilson Award recipients, are now honored to salute this incredible woman with a show of us singing Julie's signature tunes! Please join us for one or both of these shows to celebrate the life force that was Julie Wilson.

This show was picked as one of the top "75 Pop & Jazz Albums, Shows and Festivals coming this Fall" by the New York Times! (Sunday, September 11th Arts & Leisure) along with Adele, Michael Feinstein, Taylor Swift and more!"

Tickets for But Beautiful can be obtained HERE and there is a special price for patrons buying tickets to both shows.

About the Artist

Sue Matsuki is a multi-award-winning, 38-year singing veteran who has played every club in New York from Birdland to Feinstein's to the Iridium and has even played Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Opera! She has performed from Provincetown to Las Vegas to Alaska with over 200 shows ready to perform and over 400 songs in her repertoire including jazz, blues, show tunes, country and American Songbook. She produces creative and star-packed variety shows for various venues in the city. She is a leader of the Cabaret community and has a popular performing advice column called, "Sue's Views". She is also the co-author of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret" (Rowman & LIttlefield, 2020) For more information please visit: www.Sue Matsuki.com