Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Storytelling Experience HAUNT is Coming to The Cutting Room This Month

The production has a unique profit sharing system where all performers, writers and creators receive an equal percentage of profits.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Storytelling Experience HAUNT is Coming to The Cutting Room This Month

Haunt, an original storytelling experience celebrating New York's artists & theater community is coming to The Cutting Room on Wednesday October, 19th 2022 at 9:00PM.

STORYTELLING NYC is brought to you by theater, film, tv actors, directors and producers, Alba Albanese (Theater: Sleep No More, TV: Billions) & David Zayas Jr. (TV: Dexter, Film: Uptown Dave, Labyrinth Theater Member) Directed by David Zayas Jr.

The production has a unique profit sharing system where all performers, writers and creators receive an equal percentage of profits.

All original stories and songs are performed and written with by a multidisciplinary cast of New York Theater, Film & Television Actors including Elizabeth Bays (Theater: I Dreamed of Amish Country NY Theater Festival), Jake Cannavale (Disney's The Mandalorian), Diego Aguirre, Madeline Barr, Jorge Oyola (Hey Roommate Comedy), Ida Garcia, Liz Rosa (Eastern Wind Symphony, Quinception Wind Quintet), Kevin Hobaichan, Marc Reign (Superblocked Winner of Best Film in Latino Film Festival, Theater: Candlelight), Michelle J. Colon, Peter Collier (Hey roommate comedy, Labyrinth Theater Company member) Un Joo Christopher, Matthew McLachlan, and Anita Moreno

Premiere, Wednesday October, 19th 2022 at 9:00PM at The Cutting Room 44 East 32nd Street NY NY 10016 The Cutting Room

Tickets available now Tickets


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos at Joe's Pub with The Skivvies & MoreCelebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos at Joe's Pub with The Skivvies & More
October 11, 2022

Joe’s Pub has announced upcoming shows fom October 18 - November 7. Join The Spooky Celebration With The Fourth Annual Bowery Boys Halloween Ghost Story Live Show, shows From Renee Goust & Epic Players, plus more. 
Chilina Kennedy, Amy Spanger, John Battagliese & More to Star in ROUGH TRADE THE MUSICAL at Joe's PubChilina Kennedy, Amy Spanger, John Battagliese & More to Star in ROUGH TRADE THE MUSICAL at Joe's Pub
October 11, 2022

ROUGH TRADE, a new glam bam thank you ma’am rock musical, will present a one-night-only concert performance on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9:30 pm at Joe’s Pub. The cast is led by Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Carole Pope.
Rona Siddiqui's SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF HALFGHAN to Play 54 Below This MonthRona Siddiqui's SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF HALFGHAN to Play 54 Below This Month
October 11, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Rona Siddiqui’s Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan in concert on October 24, 2022, at 9:30pm. Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan is a zany autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America.
Shana Farr to Present Three Performances of DREAM REALITY at The Laurie Beechman TheatreShana Farr to Present Three Performances of DREAM REALITY at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
October 11, 2022

  Multi award-winning performer Shana Farr will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 12, 20, and November 7 at 7pm with a new, one-woman show that explores dreams and faces reality.
AVIVA To Return To Pangea This Month With New Solo Showcase VIVA VOCEAVIVA To Return To Pangea This Month With New Solo Showcase VIVA VOCE
October 10, 2022

Following her successful solo summer debut, AVIVA will return to Pangea NYC in Manhattan on Saturday, October 22 to electrify you with her talent and voice in her new showcase 'Viva Voce.' 