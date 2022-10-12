Storytelling Experience HAUNT is Coming to The Cutting Room This Month

Haunt, an original storytelling experience celebrating New York's artists & theater community is coming to The Cutting Room on Wednesday October, 19th 2022 at 9:00PM.

STORYTELLING NYC is brought to you by theater, film, tv actors, directors and producers, Alba Albanese (Theater: Sleep No More, TV: Billions) & David Zayas Jr. (TV: Dexter, Film: Uptown Dave, Labyrinth Theater Member) Directed by David Zayas Jr.

The production has a unique profit sharing system where all performers, writers and creators receive an equal percentage of profits.

All original stories and songs are performed and written with by a multidisciplinary cast of New York Theater, Film & Television Actors including Elizabeth Bays (Theater: I Dreamed of Amish Country NY Theater Festival), Jake Cannavale (Disney's The Mandalorian), Diego Aguirre, Madeline Barr, Jorge Oyola (Hey Roommate Comedy), Ida Garcia, Liz Rosa (Eastern Wind Symphony, Quinception Wind Quintet), Kevin Hobaichan, Marc Reign (Superblocked Winner of Best Film in Latino Film Festival, Theater: Candlelight), Michelle J. Colon, Peter Collier (Hey roommate comedy, Labyrinth Theater Company member) Un Joo Christopher, Matthew McLachlan, and Anita Moreno

Premiere, Wednesday October, 19th 2022 at 9:00PM at The Cutting Room 44 East 32nd Street NY NY 10016 The Cutting Room

Tickets available now Tickets