'Steppin Forward Virtually to Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka' Will Stream Again on September 7

To continue to help lift spirits during these turbulent times, while providing a lively musical event, Step Forward Entertainment is producing a special virtual concert celebrating the music of the legendary artist, Neil Sedaka to benefit The Actors Fund Covid-19 Relief efforts.

The concert titled, "Steppin Forward Virtually to Celebrate the Music of the Legendary Neil Sedaka" will return to stream on September 7th @ 1pm EDT, 10am PDT and then will be available on demand through the end of October 2020. The concert is being presented by Robert R. Blume/Step Forward Entertainment and Pat Labez, in cooperation with both Neil Sedaka Music and The Actors Fund. Krystin Goodwin, TV/Film actress and Fox reporter covering Entertainment and Trending News on Sirius XM Radio will serve as host.

The concert will feature 17 artists, in 15 performances, consisting of clients & friends of Step Forward Entertainment performing from their homes while in lockdown. All the songs performed in the concert were written by Neil Sedaka with either Howard Greenfield or Phil Cody.

Tune in to the concert on September 7 here.

Neil Sedaka will lead off the concert with a special, introductory message from home.

Optional donations can be made to benefit The Actors Fund.

The international array of artists performing in the concert include a Lucille Lortel Award winner, a Drama Desk nominee, a Billboard chart album jazz pianist, recording artists, award-winning cabaret artists and Network TV / Film actors. In order of appearance, with the song they will be performing, are Renn Woods (You Mean Everything To Me), Justin Senense (I Go Ape), Paola Morales (The Immigrant), Denise Kara (Calendar Girl), Soara-Joye Ross (The Hungry Years), Xiaoqing (Mao) Zhang (Stupid Cupid), Emma Campbell (My Friend), Nina Martinez (Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen), Kea Chan (Where The Boys Are), Kayla Merrow (The Diary), Mitch Week (Rosemary Blue), Pat Labez (Run Samson Run), Anthony Salvador Lewis (Breaking Up Is Hard To Do), Gloria Papin (Solitaire), Marissa Mulder and Jon Weber (Love Will Keep Us Together).

