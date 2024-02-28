Stars to Celebrate HISTORY OF BLACK BROADWAY: WOMEN'S EDITION at 54 Below

History of Black Broadway: Women's Edition will celebrate the splendor of Black Broadway through the eyes of Black women – traversing through their many roles and voices on Broadway in the past, present and future. This night will highlight the moments throughout history that altered the course of Black women/femme representation on Broadway from the early 19th century to now. Current stars on and off Broadway will perform songs and pieces to celebrate the many accomplishments and legacy of legends such as Lena Horne, Audra McDonald, Diahann Carroll, Juanita Hall, Heather Headley, Patina Miller, and more. The performance will serve as a celebration of what Black women have contributed to the world of Broadway and paying homage to their greatness. Streaming LIVE and in person.

The concert is produced and hosted by Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey and features songs from shows such as Shuffle Along, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Dreamgirls, The Wiz, The Color Purple, and more. Music direction by Marissa Joy with Jada Crawford on bass, and Debbie Yambala on drums.

The performance features a cast and band of all Black women/femmes, including performers Gabrielle Beckford (Once Upon A One More Time), Victoria Byrd (Back to the Future), Haile Ferrier (Dear Evan Hansen national tour), Arica Jackson (Book of Mormon), Amanda Kunene (Disney's The Lion King), Kira Player (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Alecys Proctor-Turner, Khadija Sankoh (Little Shop of Horrors), Saniya Selby (Recording Artist; 54 Below Sings Jesse J), Rachel Webb (& Juliet), Sidney Wilson (Disney's The Lion King), and Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

History of Black Broadway: Women's Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, March 11th at 7:00pm, with a livestream option too. Cover charges are $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees)-$56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are available for $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at the button below. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCER:

Malaikia “Lake” Sims-Winfrey is a NYC artist with a focus in producing, directing, and dramaturgy. She is a part of the artistic team at The Drama League and has produced concerts such as 54 Below Celebrates Friendship; 54 Sings Songs For Change, Entries of Gratitude at Green Room 42, and a Tribute to Tina Turner Vol. 2 alongside Mia Porter. Lake strives to produce work that highlights diversity as well as reflects the range of talent in NYC. Her shows feature her lifelong friends, newcomers, and Working Theatre professionals. Her shows serve a bridge between performers at various stages, providing space for wide range of talent.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the button below.