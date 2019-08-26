'Some Like it Pop' Podcast Releases Season 2 of 'Making a Musical' with Marc Kudisch, Creators, Stars of INVISIBLE: THE MUSICAL

In 2017, the Some Like it Pop podcast produced a stand-alone series about the development of a new musical based on the H.G. Wells classic "The Invisible Man."

That show, INVISIBLE: THE MUSICAL by David Hollingsworth (book) and David Orris (score) has continued to work its way through the developmental pipeline, and on Monday, Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. ET will have its New York debut in a concert presentation at 54 Below.

Tickets: https://54below.com/events/invisible-the-sci-fi-musical-comedy-in-concert/

Directed by three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, the latest version of the musical will feature MEAN GIRLS star Krystina Alabado, Dan Amerman, Jordan Goodsell, Anthony Norman, Christie Brooke, Alyssa Rupert, and more.

To celebrate INVISIBLE's New York premiere, Some Like it Pop's Jennifer McHugh, with help from colleague Matt Tamanini, got the group back together and interviewed the show's creators, stars, and directors to see how things have changed and grown over the past two years, and what's next for the musical.

Listen to both seasons of Some Like It Pop's "Making a Musical" here:





