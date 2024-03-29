Sis Thee Doll and Friends to Present PANIC! AT THEE SISCO at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Sis Thee Doll and Friends in “Panic! At Thee Sisco” on Sunday, April 14 at 9:30 PM. Sis, best known as Dunaway on Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: New York City” on FX and starring in the national tour of Oklahoma!, will celebrate the emo band Panic! At The Disco, sending us all back to our hot topic era. She is curating a list of all of her favorite Panic! songs for her friends to sing and you to enjoy. The evening is starring, created and produced by Sis Thee Doll for Thee Doll Productions, and co-produced by Brie Underwood. The show will feature performances by Marlowe Baker, Aaron Clark Burstein, Alyssa Cassese, Jeffrey Cornelius, Henry Dougherty, Reyanna Edwards, Haile Ferrier, Olivia Elease Hardy, Jake Koch, Nate Riel, Kiaya Scott, Simón Gómez Villegas, Michea Walls, Faith Amarapali Williams, and Yeremiya Wright. Mikayla Coxe serves as music director with Kerianne Brennan as associate music director.



Sis comments, “I wanted to do this concert because I think that it is such a reserved genre for such a specific group and growing up the minute I was exposed to the band, I immediately fell victim to the Panic. And I have truly been doing it at the disco ever since. It’s almost like my guilty pleasure, but I don’t feel so guilty about it. Black trans girls love Panic too!! I’ve gathered so many friends, some old and some new (all Panic! fans), to make this concert happen and I am soo excited to present it. Of course were doing the song ‘I Write Sins Not Tragedies,’ that will be an all-sing for the folks on stage and our audience members. Were doing a lot of the back in the day OG Panic stuff like ‘The Only Difference Between Martyrdom and Suicide Is Press Coverage’ from their debut album and ‘She’s a Handsome Woman,’ my personal fave, but also new stuff like ‘Death of a Bachelor’ and ‘Sad Clown from the newest and final album…RIP. Its definitely gonna be a show for every Panic fan to enjoy! So please come and ‘Panic! at Thee Sisco’ with us.”



Sis is an artist, activist, and sister to the people. Being from Houston, Texas, Sis has always dreamt big. With a mission in life of franchising the disenfranchised, she loves changing the narrative. The force behind the Trans March on Broadway, Sis led a crowd of 200+ protesters to make a point: Trans people, particularly Black and Brown trans folks, exist within theater’s most vaunted spaces, and it’s time the industry respects them. Sis is the founder of two organizations: The Next Generation Project, a community dedicated to distributing self-care and mental health resources to Black and Brown trans folks, and Thee Open House Project, a community resource for marginalized and low-income theatre audiences and artists. To learn more about Sis you can follow her on Instagram and Twitter @ucancallmesis



Sis Thee Doll and Friends will perform “Panic! At Thee Sisco” on Sunday, April 14 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com

