Singer/Actress Meow Meow Comes To Montalvo

Post-post-modern chanteuse Meow Meow has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences globally with her truly unique and memorable performances. Her specialties are Weimar repertoire and French chanson, all performed with heavenly vocal stylings and a devilishly witty sensibility. Taking the stage from Spain to Canada, London, and across the United States, The Telegraph UK affirms that "there is, in fact, nothing that this woman cannot do."

Meow Meow will perform 7:30pm, Thursday, April 9, 2020 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($69 Reserved; $75 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

Born Melissa Madden-Gray, Meow Meow was a soloist with the Young Dancers Theatre in Victoria for six years. She earned a Bachelors of Laws/Bachelors of Arts with Honors in Fine Arts and German from the University of Melbourne, graduated from the Western Australia Academy of Performing Arts, and studied theater in Berlin. She went on to develop her Meow Meow persona, combining contemporary opera, multimedia performance, and cabaret with a focus on French chanson and Weimar repertoire. She is a multifaceted, award-winning singer and actress on the stage and screen and in the recording studio. Named one of the Top Performers of the Year by The New Yorker, her award-winning solo works have been curated by David Bowie, Pina Bausch, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and numerous international art festivals.



For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





