Singer-Songwriter Rosanne Cash Joins Chelsea Community Church Virtual Christmas Candlelight Carol Service

The nondenominational Chelsea Community Church's 46th annual Christmas Candlelight Carol Service will take place virtually this year on Sunday, December 13, at 6 PM, with choir, organ and string quartet participating. In addition, the annual traditional reading of the poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas," by Clement Clarke Moore, will be by Rosanne Cash, a Chelsea resident and pre-eminent singer/songwriter and author.

The free Christmas Candlelight Carol Service 2020 comprises scripture lessons, choir and congregational singing. The choir, under the direction of Larry J. Long, will present choral music from the 18th century shape note "While shepherds watched their flocks by night" by Daniel Read (1757-1836), to the gospel setting of "Walk in the light" by André Thomas (b. 1952). Other music includes Larry Long's "Flight wide the door" and "Annunciation Carol", Carl Schalk's "Before the marvel of this night," Swedish composer Anders Öhrwall's "Ding! Dong! Merrily on high", and John Weaver's "Epiphany Alleluias". Organists include Thomas Bohlert and Christopher Houlihan.

The nondenominational lay person-led Chelsea Community Church was founded in 1975 and welcomes people of all faiths and uncertain faith. Services are held online every Sunday at 12 noon and offers guest speakers from a wide range of religious backgrounds. For more information, call 212-886-5463 or visit www.chelseachurch.org.

Donations will be accepted via Venmo or PayPal to chelseachurchgiving@gmail.com. The service can be viewed at Facebook.com/ChelseaCommunityChurch and YouTube.com/user/ScoBarEntertainment.

