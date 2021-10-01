Singer-Songwriter Kevin Scott Hall Releases First Of Three New Singles, TIME STANDS STILL

New York City club and cabaret artist Kevin Scott Hall has emerged from the pandemic-induced show business shutdown with three new singles, the first of which dropped recently on September 24th. The longtime member of the small venue artists community, the singer-songwriter, producer-director, and coach is either partially or fully responsible for the writing of each of the three songs, all of which will be released intermittently throughout the next nine months (or so, per press release). The three tracks produced by fellow singer-songwriter Tim Di Pasqua, Mr. Hall has taken to calling the outing "The Tim Di Pasqua Project."

The first single from The Tim Di Pasqua Project (The TDPP) is a moving rock ballad titled "Time Stands Still" which Hall describes as "a tribute to long-term love" and which he wrote with his frequent collaborator and former student, Russian-born Brooklyn resident Ura Griban. "Time Stands Still" debuted on all streaming platforms on September 24th and, on the topic of his inspiration for the recording, Kevin Scott offers, "Frankly, long-term love is not something I've experienced myself. But last year I moved back to my hometown to be closer to my aging parents, and was inspired by the quiet strength they've had in order to maintain a marriage for sixty years." The move back to the small town of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, where he grew up, necessitated that Hall leave behind his thirty-five year home of New York City (which he has referred to as "beloved") to live in a small lakeside cottage about which he says, "It's a very different world but these days, everything is done remotely and I can easily stay in touch with my music world in New York." KSH confirms that he maintains a residence in Manhattan, by way of a roommate, so that he may return to his city and his community, for business and pleasure, on an ongoing basis. "I have a great friend and we worked out a deal," Hall says. "When I go there, I can stay at his place, and if he needs to get away, he's always welcome at the lake. It has been mutually beneficial." From his new residence in Massachusetts, Mr. Hall continues to teach by remote for the City College of New York.

Kevin Scott says he chose Tim Di Pasqua to produce the three tracks because "When I was on the Bistro Awards committee and reviewed his show some years ago, I was blown away by his level of excellence. I put it on my bucket list to some day, some way, work with him, and that day has come!" The renowned producer of The TDPP is the musician who laid down the piano tracks but he can also be heard doing backup vocals on "Time Stands Still", which has an accompanying music video that was released at the same time as the digital single.

The second single from The TDPP is a song also co-written with Ms. Griban that leans into a bossa nova vibe. Titled "Heaven", that single will drop online in January of 2022, with a third track, "Light In August", looking at a release date in the summer of the same year. This third recording, penned by Hall alone, is more of a musical theater influenced piece. Mr. Hall says that he will eye the success of the three singles and their reception by the public and the industry, in order to determine if an album might possibly be in the air.

"Time Stands Still" is available on all streaming platforms and the music video can be seen directly below. Underneath the music video is Kevin Scott Hall's publicist-provided biography

BIOGRAPHY - Kevin Scott Hall



Born and raised in small towns in Maine and Massachusetts, after college Kevin Scott Hall moved to New York City, where he lived and worked for 30+ years, before moving back to his hometown of Ashburnham, MA in 2020.

Hall received his BA (English) at Gordon College and MFA (Creative Writing) at The City College of New York. He also studied at The Actor's Workshop, HB Studio and Atlantic Theater Company, and music theory and performance at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music.

He appeared in several stage productions off-off Broadway and regionally before devoting his efforts toward a career as a singer/songwriter, starting in the mid-'90s. He performed at nightspots all over New York, Boston and Philadelphia, and surrounding areas.

After a near-fatal street assault in 1994, Hall rebounded with a couple of years of standup and improve, but soon it was back to the music. In 1998, he released his acclaimed pop CD "New Light Dawning" on Cascade Records and followed up in 1999 with the mini-CD "Holiday Spirit" and more raucous "Live at Middle" in 2002. His recordings have been heard on about 40 radio stations nationwide.

Hall also started That Singing Feeling, a popular performance workshop, in 1995. He has produced seminars, featuring guest industry panelists, on how to create one's own independent recording and other music-related business concerns. He also sang and bartended at the legendary Rose's Turn piano bar, which closed in 2007, and was often a featured soloist with the Middle Church Jerriese Johnson Gospel Choir; some of his solos can be heard on three of their recordings.

Hall was a frequent feature writer and columnist for Edge magazine's entertainment division from 2008-2016, and a member of the prestigious Bistro Awards board from 2011-2015.

His first novel, "Off the Charts!" (iUniverse) was published in spring 2010. In 2014, his memoir "A Quarter Inch from My Heart" (Wisdom Moon) was published, and it soon became a hot topic on several radio programs. Upon its release, it debuted at #8 on Amazon's books about Friendship. (The book partly deals with his assault in 1994.)

In recent years, Hall has rebounded as a songwriter, mostly writing with Ura Griban (one of his former students, who hails from Russia), but also with others and as a solo writer. In 2019, he released the darkly funny novelty song "In the Trunk" and in 2020, "Love Has Many Faces." Both were accompanied by well-regarded music videos directed by Alex Mercado.

In 2021-22, Hall will release 3 singles produced by veteran singer/songwriter Tim Di Pasqua. Hall co-wrote or solely wrote all three. The first up is the rock ballad "Time Stands Still," on September 24th.

Hall continues to teach at City College of New York and also works as an editor when he's not working on his songwriting or blogging. He is also a certified health and life coach.