Singer-Pianist Barrett Taylor Has Passed Away

Singer and pianist Barrett Taylor passed away in New York City on June 29, 2022. He was 76.

Taylor was born "Barrett Lozinak" in Orlando, Florida, on February 27, 1946, to Peter and Mildred Lozinak. The family relocated often during his childhood, so young Barrett spent time in several states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and upstate New York.

After graduation from high school, Taylor attended Emerson College in Boston at the same time his career as an entertainer took off.

He moved to New York City in 1976 and called it home for the rest of his life. Early on in the city, he established friendships with such performers as Mabel Mercer, Greta Keller, Bricktop, and Linda Hopkins. Among the Manhattan clubs in which he played early in his career were Upstairs at the Spindletop and Jan Wallman's.

He made later appearances at innumerable lounges and restaurants, including Kennedy's, Butler's, Il Valentino, Da Antonio, Caterina's, and Mimi's. His final performances were at Le Rivage restaurant on Restaurant Row in Hell's Kitchen. His repertoire included more than 2,000 songs, mostly show tunes and standards.

"Barrett was the consummate musician," Le Rivage general manager Thibaud Muller wrote in remembrance. "His beautiful piano technique coupled with his rich baritone filled the room with the love and passion of the music he so loved."

Taylor was also involved in theatre. He acted in a New York production of Sam Shepard's Geography of a Horse Dreamer. His own plays include Garland and Piaf and Stolen Moments. He was part of the Manhattan Plaza Theatre Project at the time of his death.

He is survived by his brother, James (Martha), of Indianapolis; nieces Lisa and Lauren; nephews Josh and Peter (Aleigh), great-nieces Sophia and Annabeth, and great-nephew Greyson.

Friends of Barrett are currently planning a memorial event that will feature performances by singers for whom he played or with whom he otherwise collaborated during his long musical career.