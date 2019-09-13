Shoba Narayan to Make The Green Room 42 Debut

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced Shoba Narayan, who wrapped a run as Eliza Hamilton in the touring production of Hamilton earlier this year, will perform her solo concert Places Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM. Narayan (Hamilton, The Great Comet), makes debut at the club in "Places," a new solo piece that chronicles a two year journey across the country and finding one's home. Narayan--whose Broadway debut Playbill called "a key moment on Broadway" - returns to New York and is ready to share the melodies and stories from her whirlwind travels as she toured the states as "Eliza Hamilton" in the smash hit Hamilton. You won't want to miss this one-night-only retrospective featuring songs from Hamilton, Ingrid Michaelson, Beyonce, Coldplay, and more.

Shoba Narayan will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, September 13 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge is $20-50. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You