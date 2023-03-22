Sharon McNight to Present SURVIVING CABARET at The Green Room 42 in April

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Tony Award-nominee Sharon McNight in "Surviving Cabaret," a storied look back at the last forty years of notable performances, on Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15, both at 7:00 PM. McNight is known for her "no holds barred" approach to performing, which has earned the entertainer multiple honors and two Lifetime Achievement awards. She is famous for making audiences laugh and cry at the same show with her eclectic bag of musical choices, which include blues, country, Broadway, comedy, parody, impressions and accompanying stories. She will be joined by musical director James "Jim Bob" Followell.

Sharon McNight began her career in San Francisco, and made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva. She received a Tony nomination as "Best Leading Actress in a Musical" for her performance, and is the recipient of the Theatre World Award for "Outstanding Broadway Debut" and a Hirschfeld drawing of her character. She has six solo recordings to her credit, and has played from Moose Hall to Carnegie Hall, from Los Angeles to Berlin. In addition to her two Lifetime Achievement awards, she has won the MAC, Bistro, and New York Nightlife Awards, and six San Francisco Cabaret Gold Awards.



Her eclectic repertory ranges from blues to country to good old-fashioned entertainment. She is noted for her movie reenactment of The Wizard of Oz and for being one of the few real women to impersonate Bette Davis. Her television credits include "Seinfeld," "Silk Stalkings," and "Hannah Montana." McNight received her Masters of Arts degree in direction from San Francisco State College and was a master teacher on the faculty of the Cabaret Conference at Yale University. She says the greatest day of her life was the day she quit smoking.

Sharon McNight will perform "Surviving Cabaret" on Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15, both at 7:00 PM, at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$50. A livestream option is available for both shows at $20 each. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Mondays at 8:30 PM and Saturdays at 9:30 PM

"DRUNK MUSICALS"

Opening April 10

The first show will include Roe Hartrampf (Broadway's Diana: The Musical, Netflix's "Emily in Paris"), Kaylee MacKnight (the show's co-creator/producer), Julie James (Sirius XM Radio's "On Broadway"), Nick Cearly (The Skivvies, "Out 100"), Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous"), and Dean Cestari (Off-Broadway's' "Stranger Sings!"). Starting April 15, Billie Aken-Tyers (Titanique) will join the cast. This fun, 90-minute interactive evening, for audiences 21 and over, takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and sets them to a parody script, telling the story of each show (while poking fun at it) so even your favorite non-Broadway lover will understand the premise. The actors are challenged to perform while the audience has the ability to send them shots. The sobriety of these actors is completely in the audience's hands. Drunk Musicals features parodies of Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. Half scripted, half improv, you will never see the same show twice.

March 30, June 22, October 5 and December 7 - Thursdays at 7:00 PM

"LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE"

Written & performed by Will Nolan

*Livestream Available*

Your favorite BroadwayWorld Award-winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge, the monthly live talk show. Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM

MELISSA ERRICO

"Terminal Ingenue: The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico"

With the racy wit and smiling mischief that have delighted readers of her columns in The New York Times, Melissa Errico will sing her way through her own history, on Broadway and off. Falling in love with the theater at the ripe age of twelve, her journey takes her through her precocious appearance as Eliza in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, her triumphs in One Touch of Venus and Amour, and her struggles with the more equivocal adventures of High Society and Dracula. Wryly dubbing herself the "terminal ingenue," with her ever-fresh prettiness and silver-flute voice sustaining her in ingenue roles until well in her forties, she sings her way right through promise, frustration and absurdity - and then past marriage and into motherhood and on to maturity. A special singers' story, Melissa's "miseducation" is also an everywoman's story of silence and song, frustration and eventual fulfillment. The show, including songs by Lerner & Loewe, Kurt Weill and Ogden Nash, Cole Porter, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim, will feature musical director Tedd Firth.

Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM

Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 PM

Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 PM

LADY BUNNY

"Don't Bring the Kids"

*Livestream Available*

Drag royalty Lady Bunny will present an hour of jokes and demented song parodies. The internationally known drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dancefloor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early 80s, Lady Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly 20 years. She tours constantly, taking her bawdy brand of humor to audiences from Cincinnati to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, London, Marrakesh and Sydney. Bunny has been lucky enough to share the stage or screen with many of her idols including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Lynda Carter, and Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall. One-woman show titles like "That Ain't No Lady!," "Trans-Jester," "Pig in a Wig," and most recently, "Cuntageous," offer a hint as to what to expect. From riotously risqué to vividly vulgar, Bunny gleefully delivers full-strength, downright dirty, gobsmackingly un-P.C. adult humor. Lady Bunny can be seen in films and television, most recently in Wig, the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. She was the "Dean of Drag" on three seasons of "RuPaul's Drag U," has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam on "The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson," and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of "Sex and the City.

Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 PM

REEVE CARNEY

*Livestream Available*

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM

"THREE MEN & A BABY GRAND"

With Brandon James Gwinn, Dylan Hartwell and Greg Sullivan

*Livestream Available*

Real-life actor husbands Dylan Hartwell and Greg Sullivan force their long-time friend Brandon James Gwinn to co-parent "Three Men and a Baby Grand," a night of music and comedy. Born somewhere between harmonies and hilarity, this evening features fresh takes on familiar favorites, outrageous parody, and original numbers. The show, which has enjoyed successful appearances at Provincetown in addition to sold-out performances in New York City, was nominated for "Best Cabaret Show" at the 2022 Glam Awards and is the winner of two 2022 Broadway World Cabaret Awards for "Best Debut Show" and "Best Original Song."

Sunday, May 15 at 7:00 PM

CHARLIE ROMO and VANESSA RACCI

"Forbidden Love: The Love Story of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis"

*Livestream Available*

This show tells the tale of the tragic love story of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis featuring storytelling, dialogue and all of their greatest hits.

Vanessa Racci is featured as Connie with Charlie Romo playing Bobby.

Thursday, May 18 at 7:00 PM

BECCA BLACKWELL

"Back to She"

*Livestream Available*

An evening of stories and songs from the distinctive (and masculine, well, sort of) voice of Becca Blackwell, downtown performance star and beloved schmerm about town.The show is directed by Lee Houck with music director Emily Bate, and features Greg Corbino on piano and TL Thompson on bass.