Shakina Nayfack, L Morgan Lee, Ezra Menas and More Join A PLACE FOR US: A Virtual Concert Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary Voices in Musical Theatre

"A Place for Us: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary Artists in Musical Theatre", a free virtual event supporting and amplifying the incredible trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming artists in the theatre community from Broadway to the UK will stream on YouTube on Wednesday, June 30th at 7pm EDT. The concert features 15 new pieces written and performed by trans and nonbinary artists and is in support of The Gender & Family Project. A Place for Us also aims to provide education and resources for continued structural change and a brighter future for trans and nonbinary young people in theatre.

The concert lineup includes composers César Alvarez (Futurity), Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers), Truth Bachman (Shapeshifters), Ty Defoe and Tidtaya Sinutoke, Jessye DeSilva, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi, Bree Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones), Anessa Marie, Shakina Nayfack with Dan G. Sells and Ashley Robinson, AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster (Metropolis), Robin Simões da Silva and Tabby Lamb, Will Shishmanian (The Regulars), Storm Thomas, and Kit Yan and Melissa Li (Interstate).

Featured performers include Shakina Nayfack (Transparent), L Morgan Lee (The Danish Girl), Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill), Sis (Our Offering), and more to be announced soon, with music direction by Anessa Marie and direction by Madsie Flynn.

In addition, the event series will feature a number of free, virtual workshops and talkbacks centering trans and nonbinary youth including: a talkback on classroom inclusivity for educators led by trans and nonbinary theatre professionals in partnership with RE:THEATRE, a virtual dance class for trans and nonbinary students led by MiMi Scardulla in partnership with Broadway Dance Center, a student talkback with trans and nonbinary theatre professionals in partnership with Musical Theatre Factory, and vocal masterclasses for trans and nonbinary students with Kristofer Eckelhoff. The event's Instagram account will also be highlighting trans and nonbinary composers from all over the world, featuring dozens of new songs, musicals, and talent to watch out for.

The producing team is led by trans writer/composer Preston Max Allen alongside Lily Ali-Oshatz, Madsie Flynn, Billy Joe Kiessling, Adam Rei Siegel, and Blayze Teicher with creative planning support from Maybe Burke, Samy Figaredo, L Morgan Lee, Pooya Mohseni, Shakina Nayfack, Aneesh Sheth, and Sis.

The Gender & Family Project (GFP) empowers youth, families and communities by providing gender affirmative services, training and research. GFP promotes gender inclusivity as a form of social justice in all the systems involved in the life of the family. Working directly with transgender and gender expansive young people, their families and their communities, GFP offers a variety of programs and services aimed to build community, decrease isolation, and foster hope and resiliency. Through community and clinical services, research, training and education, GFP provides comprehensive and customized advocacy, regardless of a family's financial situation or ability to pay.

You can register for the concert and other events in the series here. To support A Place for Us: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary Artists in Musical Theatre, click here.