Seth Sikes, Lillias White, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: THE CONCERT! PART 5 FEAT. Christiane Noll & MORE! – NOVEMBER 20 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

This book is an absolutely wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and also for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love.”

– John Doyle, Tony Award winning director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

“An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider's book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past.”

– Susan Stroman, Tony Award winning director/choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

“If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals.”

– Jerry Zaks, four-time Tony Award winning director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Those are just some of the praises for new book Fifty Key Stage Musicals by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew. Now this book, which rounds-up fifty of the musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals.

Join us for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Author Robert W. Schneider (Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends) will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the landmark musicals that changed not only the theatre, but the world.

Expect some of Broadway's favorite artists to make an appearance and take a musical stroll down memory lane.

Featuring Ritisha Chakraborty, Charlotte Ewing, Keira Lassor, Skylar Matthews, and Royina Patel, Carole Demás, Sandy Faison, Willy Falk, Jenn Gambatese, Eric Michael Gillett, Mark Jacoby, Jayson Kerr, Christiane Noll, Lee Roy Reams, Elena Shaddow, Jane Summerhays, and F. Antonio Urrutia III.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY – NOVEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Actor Therapy is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by 2023 Kleban Prize winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Wicked, currently starring in Merrily We Roll Along at the Hudson), Actor Therapy is a series of masterclasses for up-and-coming performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Featuring an incredible cast of talented performers in a wide range of musical styles from pop/rock to Golden Age Broadway to contemporary musical theater —and everything in between! Hosted by Actor Therapy‘s Managing Director Mathieu Whitman [he/him] with musical director Noah Turner [he/him] at the piano.

Featuring Ryan Bronston, Robin Dunavant, Holly Marie Dunn, Cassidy Ewert, Rachel Greenfeld, Jacob Hammill, Betty Kasper, Kaléa Leverette, Jessie MacBeth, Cierra Marco, Madeline Marquis, Randa Meierhenry, Avery Morgan, Matthew Morón, Francesca Saccomagno, SteFannnie Savoy, Brennan Stefanik, and Jessica Vanek.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes: COME A LITTLE CLOSER FEAT. Nicolas King – NOVEMBER 21 AT 7PM

Seth Sikes will team up with renowned pianist Tedd Firth for an intimate evening of standards. Without his usual big band, Sikes will offer a more unplugged evening, featuring ballads from the American Songbook. Expect timeless tunes from composers such as Johnny Mercer, Harry Warren, Cole Porter, and Harold Arlen. Featuring special guest Nicolas King, who Sikes has recently been touring the country with in a duo act called The New Belters.

Sikes's previous shows at 54 Below include tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand. His show Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland captured two BroadwayWorld Awards and a Mac Award nomination. The New York Times said, “His show was a hit with critics and audiences alike.”

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SCORES A TOUCHDOWN: SINGING SPORTS MUSICALS FROM DAMN YANKEES TO BRING IT ON – NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Batter Up! Looks like it's the thespians' turn at the plate and they're ready to knock it out of the park. From the coin toss to the halftime show, right down to the buzzer, this show is going to make you want to tailgate outside the venue and cheer for more! Join JQ Hennessy and more as we tee up and sing through Broadway shows and songs all about SPORTS!

With iconic songs from the likes of Bring It On, Damn Yankees, and Falsettos, amongst many others, plus a unique trivia aspect with audience involvement, the evening is sure to be a slam dunk with a whole lot of “Heart.” Come on down to the pitch at 54 Below to experience the most belty-est halftime show of the season and the silliest Broadway and sports trivia to bat!

Featuring Maggie Bera, Flynn Byun, Chris Coleman, Erin Rose Doyle, JQ Hennessy, Chelsea D Hooker, Isabella Bria Lopez, Clark Mantilla, Aly Marie Mazzie, Evan Pelaia, Erich W. Schleck, Charlie Steiner, and Hannah Lauren Wilson.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lillias White: BLISSFULLY THANKFUL, FEATURING Mathis Picard – NOVEMBER 22, 24, & 25 AT 7PM

Join Tony Award winner Lillias White for a special Thanksgiving week engagement at 54 Below! In this brand-new concert, Lillias will regale audiences with songs they know and love. Celebrate the season with tunes from the Broadway, blues, jazz, and pop worlds, including numbers Lillias is known for and some she'll be belting out for the first time. Welcome to a journey of gratitude and song!

Featuring music direction from renowned French-Malagasy pianist, composer, producer, and bandleader Mathis Picard.

Lillias White is internationally recognized for her work on both the stage and screen. Her performance in Cy Coleman's Broadway musical The Life won her the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second Tony Award for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include: Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. Lillias received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards on “Sesame Street,” and is beloved by audiences around the world for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated feature Hercules. Lillias has recently been starring as Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway to great acclaim.

$70-$90 cover charge ($78.50-$100.50 with fees). $115-$140 premium seating ($128-$155.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRANS-POSE: A NIGHT OF EMPOWERMENT AND EXPRESSION FEAT. Sushma Saha, Holly Gould, & MORE! – NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

As more transgender and non-binary performers are being recognized and cast in new works, the catalogue of songs for the community is growing. However, many trans vocalists still struggle to find songs that both fit their voice, and honor their gender identity. Trans-pose is a chance to fulfill both of those things. Featuring your favorite classic LGBTQ+ anthems and other songs that reflect the trans experience, such as “I Am What I Am” and “Giants in the Sky.” With performers who have led the way for trans people on and off broadway, as well as up and coming talent, Trans-pose is a night of empowerment and expression, and is sure to be one you don't want to miss.

Directed/produced by Jack Oliver Kotanen.

Music directed by Bree Lowdermilk.

Featuring Hugo Alexander-Rose, Syd Bakal, Henry Dougherty, Luke Ferrari, Amari Flynn, Holly Gould, Katryna Marttala, James Rose, Sushma Saha, and Violet Stanza.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS WITH KEVIN FERG & FRIENDS VOL. 4 – NOVEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

The holiday cabaret that you don't want to miss is back! Kevin Ferguson and his fabulous friends are finally coming together again for the fourth installment of The Friendsgiving Leftovers!

This is a show honoring the power of friendship and chosen family. This evening will feature a full band led by music director Darnell White. Along with some of the most talented vocalists in New York, with a few surprise Broadway friends and even a couple of drag queens! Expect high energy camp and a set list full of familiar friendly tunes like “The Friends TV Theme Song,” “Friend Like Me” from Disney's Aladdin, “You Are My Friend” by Patti LaBelle, and so many more. Call your best pals and buy your tickets now because this show is going to be unforgettable.

Featuring Christopher Brasfield, Michael Ray Fisher, Javier Garcia, Tayler Harris, Randall Holloway, Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Corey C. Moore, Olivia Murphy, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Michael Reid, Steven Isaac Rice, Mia Rose, Alyssa Faye Smith, Tyler Stinziani, Jada Valenciaga, Jasmin Van Wales, Josh Walker, D. Woods, and Marcus Allan Wynn.

Joined by Music director Darnell White on keys, Mark Beyer on guitar, Ben Covello on keys, DeJuan Rosado on drums, and Skyler Volpe on bass.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $50 premium seating ($56.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – NOVEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand-new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring John Cardea, Jr., Adan Gallegos, Ben George, Jared Goodwin, Luke Hawkins, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Tyler McCall, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED FEAT. Ann Morrison, Jim Walton, & MORE! – NOVEMBER 26 AT 7PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Joined by special guests Ramona Mallory, Ann Morrison, Bruce Sabath, Lucia Spina, and Jim Walton.

Featuring Natalie Douglas, Rob Maitner, and Jon-Michael Reese.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS VIA GALACTICA FEAT. ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST MEMBERS & MORE! – NOVEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

From the team that brought you 54 Sings DUDE, join us again for the next stellar night featuring the music of Galt MacDermot (Hair), Via Galactica. Come commemorate the songs of Christopher Gore, Judith Ross, and MacDermot's 1972 musical that looks at what our lives could be like one thousand years in the future. With stars of the future, past, and in the sky overhead, it's sure to be a night to remember.

Produced by Erik J. Ludwig and Heather Tedesco Pasquale.

Featuring Zack Abbey, Nick Cartusciello, James Dybas, Damon Evans, Katie Royse Ginther, Tymothee Harrell, Catrice Joseph-Dean, Erik J. Ludwig, Olivia Oguma, Heather Tedesco Pasquale, and Bailey Day Sonner.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the link below.